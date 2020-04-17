Why Alodia and Wil apologized for their controversial TikTok video

Vloggers Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich released a video explaining the intention behind their TikTok clip that went viral for supposedly perpetuating notions of “toxic masculinity” in a popular platform.

The celebrity couple in Dasovich’s vlog uploaded Friday denied that they are supporting a backward belief stemming from patriarchy wherein men police women’s clothes and choices of attire in an attempt to exert control.

“Everything should never be taken out of context,” Dasovich told his followers.

Dasovich, also a former PBB housemate and model, explained that he and Gosiengfiao have been creating videos in TikTok while the enhanced community quarantine is in place over Luzon.

The certain TikTok clip uploaded under Gosiengfiao’s account was a challenge that Dasovich said served as a parody to the “My Heart Went Oops” challenge where the girl transforms from a laidback-looking person to someone extremely dressed up with makeup.

In the video, Gosiengfiao danced to the beat of the song in a dark top and an unzipped jacket but in the part when she was supposed to “transform,” a topless Dasovich appeared and veered her away from the screen.

Gosiengfiao’s jacket was also seen fully zipped up to her neck, in contrast to how she initially wore it.

Dasovich said that they only wanted to “make people laugh” and added that it was just made for “fun.”

He also explained how they intended for it to be a parody of the viral TikTok challenge.

“The joke here is that instead of her being revealed, it’s her with her clothes on, it’s not revealing. It’s the twist cause you’re expecting her to have no clothes, but instead, she has clothes,” Dasovich said.

“The meme is of the girl undressing, she’s baiting the guy. The joke is not about me controlling what she wears, the joke is that you’re not gonna see this today,” the Filipino-American vlogger added.

Gosiengfiao clarified that she was the one who thought of zipping up her jacket.

“Wil has nothing to do with it,” she stressed.

Dasovich also revealed that Gosiengfiao, also a popular cosplayer or costume player, is the “boss” in their relationship who is allowed to “always wear what she wants” regardless of his opinion.

“I never dictate her to do something and she’s in complete control. If anything, I tell her to flaunt,” he said.

The couple apologized to the people who were offended by the video and stressed that they do not support the notions of “toxic masculinity” or men controlling women, particularly her choice of clothes.

On ‘toxic masculinity’

The video previously gained backlash from some Twitter users who perceived that it sent messages of “toxic masculinity,” specifically in terms of men policing women about their clothes.

“Well, tbh (to be honest) Alodia’s TikTok video normalizes not only toxic masculinity, but also toxic relationship. If Will didn’t go there to get Alodia out, there wouldn’t be a problem? It’s just that women should be in control of their own body, not by their partners,” a Twitter user said.

Another user said that the couple should be “mindful” of what they post online, considering they have a huge following and among the personalities looked up to by the youth who might have different interpretations on the video’s message.

“They’re perpetuating the mindset na it’s normal to control girlfriends/boyfriends and what they wear. This is a toxic mindset,” commented a Filipino.

“Please stop romanticizing men who dictate how you should dress in the guise of LOVE — don’t let anyone take away your agency!!! Plus… he literally appeared half-naked… So he can show as much skin as he wants but she can’t?? Yikes, the patriarchy is strong in this one,” shared another online user.

Toxic masculinity refers to the “traditional masculinity ideology” where the supposed standard of being a man is rooted in “anti-feminity, achievement, eschewal of the appearance of weakness, and adventure, risk, and violence.”

It is also linked with “homophobia, bullying and sexual harassment” since the male individual is expected to be aggressive and exert dominance over females in the supposed perception of being the “stronger sex.”

Psychologist Shepherd Bliss calls toxic masculinity a “systematic devaluation of women’s opinions, body and sense of self.”

One of the ways in which men display dominance is believing that they can dictate what a woman can and cannot wear in an attempt to supposedly protect them from being sexually harassed or to simply control them.

Human rights organization Amnesty International believes that women should be able to make their own decisions on matters affecting their bodies and their preferences on what to wear to promote equality.

“Everyone should be able to make decisions about their own body,” it said on its website.