Vickie Rushton promotes online learning as TESDA offers free courses amid quarantine

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is offering short online courses amid the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine period.

One of those who took the opportunity to avail of online learning is beauty queen and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Vickie Rushton.

In a Facebook post, the 27-year-old beauty queen shared that she already finished her third course under the TESDA Online Program or TOP ever since she enrolled last April 13.

Rushton took up courses under agriculture, entrepreneurship and 21st-century skills, which were all part of the short courses that the government agency is currently offering for free.

“It feels so good to do something productive while on quarantine,” she wrote in her post.

Rushton found the courses “useful and timely” as she said that it “broadened her knowledge” on gardening which is one of her interests.

“Since I love gardening, it broadened my knowledge about growing plants and the importance of having a sustainable garden or ‘survival garden’ in our backyards,” she added.

Rushton also shared the notes she has taken under “Managing Your Finances” to her followers, which includes tips on saving and investing money.

“Since the ECQ has been extended until May 15, I thought of sharing this with you. Enrollment is quick and easy. Just go to e-tesda.gov.ph. May certificate din after!” she said.

Rushton applied as a candidate for Binibining Pilipinas 2020 last February. It is her third attempt to win the crown.

She was named a runner-up in 2018.

Meanwhile, the beauty queen’s initiative to enroll in TESDA prompted other Filipinos to tag their friends in the hopes to take online courses as well and increase their productivity during quarantine period.

Learn something new

Last month, TESDA announced that it is offering 68 short online courses to Filipinos who wanted to boost their skills and knowledge while on home quarantine.

Some of the courses available online are bread production, cookery, hot and cold meals preparation, healthcare, massage therapy, automotive-related courses, those related to agriculture and electronics, among others.

TESDA Director General Sec. Isidro Lapeña said that the courses have learning videos and quizzes. All of them are also “self-paced,” which means learners can achieve it based on their own time and speed.

“We hope that more of our kababayan will take this opportunity. Being free and accessible, one does not have to pay for any registration or enrollment fees, unlike other online courses,” Lapeña said to reporters.

“This is also a good time to enroll since the government is asking the public to stay home while we are fighting the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

Learners can download a certificate of completion as proof that they have taken and finished a course. It is valid even though it has no signature.

Should they want to receive national certification, however, they may go to the nearest TESDA office in their area for assessment once the enhanced community quarantine has been lifted.

Lapeña said that there are no age requirements for the online courses, as long as the learner is computer literate or knowledgeable about using computers.

As of April 2, TESDA said that “thousands of Filipinos” have already enrolled and availed of the opportunity to learn and enhanced their skills.

TESDA was established in August 1994 under the Republic Act 7796 or “Technical Educational and Skills Development Act of 1994.”

“This Act aims to encourage the full participation of and mobilize the industry, labor, local government units and technical-vocational institutions in the skills development of the country’s human resources,” TESDA’s brief history read.