In less than a minute, Angelica Panganiban enumerates COVID-19 issues that gov’t should prioritize instead of ABS-CBN shutdown

Actress Angelica Panganiban is the latest Kapamilya artist who voiced out her sentiments about her home network‘s shutdown. This time, she reminded the public of the ongoing battle against novel coronavirus pandemic in less than a minute.

The country’s largest broadcaster signed off the air last May 5 in compliance with the state regulator’s cease-and-desist order after their franchise lapsed on May 4.

Panganiban joined other ABS-CBN artists at a Facebook Live event on May 12 called “Laban Kapamilya” hosted by her colleagues in the network.

Other celebrities who participated include Angel Locsin, Jodi Sta. Maria, Angel Aquino, Shaina Magdayao, Enchong Dee, and Jaime Fabregas.

The statements of Panganiban and Locsin struck the most chords on local social media, which led their names to reach the Philippines Trends list on Twitter following the online event.

The 45-minute Facebook live video was posted on Locsin’s account. Some social media users edited and shared the portion where Panganiban expressed her thoughts.

In the viral 43-second video, the actress managed to enumerate the most pressing issues she thinks the national government should prioritize instead of ordering the closure of ABS-CBN.

These are calls for free mass testing, immediate financial aid the government promised to Filipinos who lost their jobs due to the quarantine restrictions, and solutions to the problems of the country’s health care system in coping with the health crisis.

These gaps in the government’s response to the pandemic have also been the subject of public dissent since the start of the quarantine period mid-March.

“Tandaan sana natin na hindi ABS-CBN ang kalaban ngayon. Hindi po ang mga artista na nagpapahayag ng kanilang mga saloobin ang kalaban ngayon,” Panganiban said.

“Ang isyu ay free mass testing. Ang isyu ay ang pagbibigay ng ayuda para sa mga nangangailangan. Ang isyu ay ang pagiging handa ng ating healthcare system sa isang pandemiya. Ang isyu ay ang kawalan ng trabaho ng milyun-milyong Pilipino. Ang isyu ay kung saan kukuha ng pagkain ang bawat pamilya,” she added.

Panganiban also emphasized that the “real enemy” is the virus that causes the deadly COVID-19.

“Hindi po ABS-CBN, virus po ang kalaban. Iyan ang kailangan pong sugpuin. Iyan ang kailangan nating sagutin,” she said.

Substantial statement in less than a minute

Some Filipinos who watched Panganiban spiel took to social media to laud her bravery in speaking out on these concerns, mostly saying she delivered it concisely compared to Duterte.

Duterte has been previously criticized for rambling in his national addresses and press conferences.

During the televised national address last Tuesday, Duterte failed to announce the government’s plans for the country after May 15, the scheduled date to lift both the enhanced community quarantine and the general version.

Instead, it was presidential spokesperson Harry Roque who announced the approved recommendation to place Metro Manila, Laguna, and Cebu City under modified ECQ later that day.

“Office of the president had a 45+ minute long public address announcement and not a single substantial thing was said. Angelica Panganiban only needed less than a minute to address the important and pressing issues that need to be given the attention of,” the Twitter user said.

“43 seconds of coherence, direct to the point, articulate & most of all fearless,” another online user said.

Another online user, meanwhile, praised Panganiban’s turnaround from endorsing Duterte during the national elections in 2016.

Last April, the actress previously admitted that she regrets supporting the president during the 2016 elections. She earlier apologized for her former political views after a social media user asked her about it on Twitter.

“Angelica Panganiban was a former DDS but the fact that she woke up and said all of those problems really screams a lot. To other celebrities who are still blinded by this incompetent gov’t and keep on sending positivity and prayers, sana naman magising na rin kayo,” the user said.

‘Laban Kapamilya’

The Facebook live “Laban Kapamilya” is an online gathering ABS-CBN artists where they air out their concerns on the network’s shutdown. This can be streamed by the public through various social media channels.

In the latest live stream, Locsin, who has since been vocal in opposing some of the government’s policies, explained how the network closure affected the jobs of thousands of Filipinos amid the pandemic.

She also argued that many Filipinos have lost their access to information following ABS-CBN’s radio and television cease in operations.

“Hindi lamang po ito makakatulong sa mga manggagawa ng ABS-CBN, kung hindi para po sa mga nag-aabang ng updates, sa entertainment, at sa information,” Locsin said.

“Huwag ho sana nating kalimutan na ang majority dito sa Pilipinas ay wala pa pong access sa mabilis na internet, o internet mismo. Mayroon rin tayong mga kababayan na sa radyo pa po nakadepende, kabilang po diyan ang tatay ko na bulag,” she added.

During the first “Laban Kapamilya” live last Friday, the statements of Coco Martin and Kim Chiu also became the talk on social media, albeit gathering different reactions.

Chiu’s confusing speech on comparing classroom dynamics to that of the government was poked fun of online.

Martin’s outburst during his turn, meanwhile, earned support for others who also felt the same sentiments to the government’s implementation of policies. The actor who lead’s the network’s primetime show, called out the government for allowing the reopening of Philippine offshore gaming operations.



