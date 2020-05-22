‘Good times’: Former child actress commends viral rendition of ‘Hiraya Manawari’ theme song

Nostalgia hit former child actress Sheena Ramos of the ABS-CBN education program “Sineskwela” when she heard a viral rendition of the theme song of another ’90s program, “Hiraya Manawari.”

Ramos, who was known for playing the role of Palikpik on the science-oriented program that also features Winnie Cordero as teacher-host, shared that the fresh rendition on Twitter brought back “good” memories.

“I really, really liked those days when I had to shoot Hiraya Manawari episodes. I loved being on that show. Good times,” the actress said with a heart emoji.

Ramos’s program, “Sineskwela,” aimed to educate elementary students on science and technology.

Meanwhile, “Hiraya Manawari,” which means “Reach your dreams” in ancient Tagalog, is a values education program that adapts Filipino myths and legends.

Both are part of the network’s slate of educational programs of ABS-CBN Foundation that started in the ’90s which include “Bayani.”

Ramos shared a rendition of “Hiraya Manawari’s” theme song performed by theater actress Teetin Villanueva and Arvy Dimaculangan amid the modified enhanced community quarantine imposed over Metro Manila and other areas.

I really, really liked those days when I had to shoot Hiraya Manawari episodes. I loved being on that show. Good times. ❤️ https://t.co/LW6DWiuDeM — Sheena Ramos (@the_sheenaramos) May 21, 2020

The theme song of “Hiraya Manawari” was originally composed by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab and performed by a young Cris Villonco.

The original tweet posted by Villanueva has since reached more than 44,000 views and more than 2,600 likes as of writing.

Dimaculangan in a Facebook post shared in jest that he and Villanueva were only “bored” at that time.

Their cover did not disappoint. Many Filipinos shared that their performance brought back “childhood memories” while others requested for another theme song rendition of another childhood favorite program, “Wansapanataym.”

“Bakit nakakaiyak kahit wala namang nakakaiyaaak. Haaay. Childhood memories! Moooore po! Angaling niyo pooo!” a Twitter user exclaimed.

“Bigla akong binalik sa mga panahong sobrang simple lang ng lahat. Hayyyy ang linaw ng pagkakakanta mo,” another online user said with a series of clapping emojis.

“Pakagaling naman po nito… Sounds like the original version,” wrote another online user.

“Hiraya Manawari” briefly returned on-air last March as part of ABS-CBN’s temporary TV reprogramming amid the coronavirus lockdown until the network’s broadcasting operations ceased last May 5.