Have a food business? Luis Manzano‘s ‘LuckyMart’ seeks to help sellers generate income amid pandemic

Television host and actor Luis Manzano encouraged Filipinos to “showcase” their food products in his newly-created online platform to help them boost their income amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Manzano called on owners of restaurants, bakers, cooks and talented housewives to sell their food products such as pastries, rice meals, beverages and even frozen items to LuckyMart Philippines.

Those interested may drop their inquiries on the platform’s e-mail at luckyadmin@luckymartph.com or send a private message to its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Manzano, in the typical comedic fashion he is known for, quipped that he will not ask for “monthly rent” and added that there are no “hidden fees” upon joining. He also said that he will not ask for any commission from anyone.

“Ito po ang aking munting paraan para makatulong. Let us adapt to this new normal and find ways to generate income for everyone in this trying time,” he explained.

Kamusta po sa inyo. Sana po lahat ay nasa mabuting kalagayan.Kung ikaw ay may ari ng isang restaurant o di kaya baker,… Posted by Lucky Manzano on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Several Filipinos in the comments section of his Facebook post have already expressed their interest. Others admired him for his initiative to help business owners.

“Congrats, Sir Luis! New way of helping people & business owners,” a Facebook user said with a series of clapping emojis.

“God bless your good deeds and intentions Sir Luis….. Congratulations po … for sure this will be of great help po to everyone especially this time of pandemic… More blessings for your kindness and generosity po. God bless you, Sir,” wrote another online user.

Shift to online biz

The Department of Finance previously estimated that small businesses may incur a P465.3 billion loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected onsite work operations, particularly non-essential ones.

The national government implemented enhanced community quarantine over Luzon and other parts of the country in March following the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Under this measure, several onsite work operations have been called off in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Essential industries were allowed to operate on a skeletal workforce.

While only Cebu and Mandaue City remain under ECQ, strict measures on public movement remain in place in several parts of the country including the National Capital Region, which is now under the modified ECQ.

To help businesses earn amid the lockdown, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSEs) were encouraged to utilize technology in order to thrive.

PayMongo Philippines chief operating officer Edwin Lacierda recommended MSMEs to set up an online business counterpart to have a presence in the e-commerce landscape and augment their income.

“Unlike physical stores, online businesses did not close down when the quarantine was imposed. In fact, they were able to further expand their businesses as there was no other option,” he said.

“As a result, one can continue to sell their products or services to generate revenues and provide continued employment, as needed,” Lacierda added.