Ben&Ben’s about to drop a new single and it’s inspired by a fan’s heartbreaking tale

Award-winning Filipino band, Ben&Ben, is set to release their newest single called “Lifetime” on June 4.

The new track was inspired by an online confession of a fan who goes by the alias of “Anne Jou.” It was a response to her YouTube comment on the band’s hit song “Pagtingin.”

The fan earlier shared her story of regretting not being able to express her feelings because she was afraid to lose the friendship.

the new single we are a releasing is a tribute to anne jou’s story. it is called “Lifetime”. kahit di natin sila nakatuluyan sa mundong ito, oks lang naman kasi nakaukit naman sila sa mga awitin natin. p.s. english song ito hehe pic.twitter.com/9ghalEYnOP — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) June 2, 2020



“…instead of telling him what I actually felt, I hid and buried my feelings. And you know what happens to feelings that are buried? They grow. The like I felt for him became love. I wrote poems, songs. After 8 years, I attended his wedding [last] January. And guess what? The world is really overly-cruel. Before his wedding, he thanked me for being his best friend and told me that before he met the girl he got married to, he loved me first. For 5 years. But he was also scared of losing me so he just decided to keep it. I was shocked and I slightly had anger towards the world. We didn’t know that if only one of us dared to make a move, a lifetime was waiting for us. So people, while you can, please express how you really feel so that in the end you won’t regret anything,” the fan earlier shared.

Upon reading this heartbreak tale, the nine-piece collective decided to create a song out of it.

“Kami ni Migs ang nagsulat ng song. We just got so inspired. Over the next couple of days, we produced it with whole band Paulo Guico, the other half of the band’s twin vocalists said in a virtual press briefing on Monday.

The band shared that while it was a struggle to produce a song due to the pandemic and technical limitations, they still managed to push through with it with the assistance of veteran sound engineer JP Verona who mixed “Lifetime.”

Guico said the new folk ballad was intricately produced and recorded separately in their homes.

Verona helped them with the arrangement of instruments, such as setting up of microphones, among others, the band members said.

“Lifetime” was also mastered by Grammy Award-winning Leon Zervos (Pink, Rihanna, Maroon 5, Beastie Boys, and Willie Nelson). It will be released via Sony Music on all digital platforms worldwide on June 4.



Asked if the fan knows about the upcoming song, the band replied: “She knows that we’re doing a song but like everyone else no one has heard the song yet, so excited kami, sana magustuhan niya.”

Meanwhile, Ben&Ben vowed to continue telling stories through music even during the pandemic.

“With everything that’s happening, now more than ever, people need to hear these stories. People need art and music because it’s the only that people express what’s inside,” Miguel Guico, one of the band’s vocalists, also said, referring to the issues faced by the public globally.

“Kami, sa Ben&Ben, we’ll keep on doing our part in telling these stories and we’ll work hard as we can also for the industry in terms of thinking of ways on how we can get back up on our feet,” he added.