Did Kim Chiu dance to ‘Bawal Lumabas’ song in the middle of EDSA traffic?

Kim Chiu on Wednesday took to Instagram to deny that she danced in the middle of EDSA traffic.

On Tuesday, Facebook user Chadric Ebojo shared a video supposedly showing Chiu and her colleague Angelica Panganiban dancing to the tune of her popular song “Bawal Lumabas sa Classroom,” which she released last May 19.

In the first part of the video, two women wearing masks and face shield were seen dancing inside a roofed place, and then later showed one of them performing the same steps while in the middle of the highway.

Ebojo claimed the performers were Panganiban and Chiu.

The video clip had since gained over 40,000 views on the social networking site.

When this video reached Chiu, she immediately tagged it as fake news and tagged Panganiban to clarify the allegation.

The actress claimed that they were delivering merchandise from her own clothing line inspired by the “Bawal Lumabas” meme and song.

“Thank you for supporting the shirt for a cause and sa nagpapakalat ng fake news na sa edsa ako sumayaw, hello?!!! Okay ka lang??? Bakit ako sasayw sa gitna ng edsa. Takot ko lang.🙈 DYOS KO,” Chiu said.

“Please stop spreading FAKE NEWS. Please lang. Moms @iamangelicap sa EDSA daw yung PARKING LOT ng tipsy pig?… kaya pa ba?” she added.

Chiu asked her fans and the public to stop spreading false information and reminded them of the battle against the novel coronavirus.

“Let’s spread love not hate. COVID ANG KALABAN NATIN, HINDI ANG KAPWA TAO.🙏🏻 please lang, stop spreading,” she said.

She later shared another photo of her in front of the Wish Bus where she guested on a radio program and quipped:

“Eto hindi fake news.

GCQ na with limited people inside the bus. WISH BUS sa labas ng bahay namin. Wala sa EDSA ha?.Linawin ko lang ulit.”

The “Bawal Lumabas” phrase was part of Chiu’s statement during a Facebook Live stream event called “Laban Kapamilya” last May 8, wherein she aired her thoughts about her home network’s shutdown and the national government’s efforts to address the pandemic.

Her “Bawal Lumabas” statement, initially deemed confusing, became an online sensation with various memes, remixes and song covers.

MMDA to summon Kim Chiu

Chiu made the clarification after reports said that MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago expressed intent to invite her to explain her viral dance video.

“We will verify the truth about the report. We will check if this video of Miss Kim Chiu really happened on EDSA. We will invite her to explain her side then we will act accordingly,” Pialago said.

In July 2018, the MMDA and the Department of Transportation also called out a woman over a viral video of her dancing on EDSA for the #InMyFeelings Challenge.

The “In My Feelings Challenge” or “Kiki Challenge” was inspired by the music video of a song by Canadian rapper Drake.

The challenge involves participants dancing off to the tune of “In My Feelings” with the door open in the middle of the traffic.

Pialago then said all the motorists in the dance challenge could face charges for reckless driving.

She said offenders could also be slapped with P5,000 fine for the first offense of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act. She said that second and third offense carries fines of P10,000 and P15,000, respectively.

A violator may also face a three-month suspension of his or her motorist’s driver’s license for the third offense.