Gabbi Garcia shuts down faceless Instagram user with ‘#JunkTerrorBillNow’ reply

Kapuso actress Gabbi Garcia made buzz on social media for her reply to a faceless Instagram user whom she shut down with a remark supporting the calls to scrap the anti-terrorism bill.

The 21-year-old actress initially shared a post endorsing a bottle of her own perfume, Hookt or HKT Fragrances, in the photo-and-video-sharing platform. She ventured into the perfume business last year.

While the actress’ post was completely non-political, one of the top comments was not.

“Buti pa ang mga GMA Artist di sumasali sa mga rally at di nagpopost ng mga anti [government] issues,” Instagram user lars_341 wrote with a series of clapping emojis.

Garcia replied with a hashtag used by critics of the highly controversial anti-terror bill that has recently been transmitted to Malacañang: “#JunkTerrorBillNow”

Her reply was lauded by online users who saw the exchange. It eventually gained traction and landed on Reddit Philippines’ trending list on Tuesday afternoon.

“Akala niya hndi siya mahuhuli ni Gabbi Garcia hahaha,” a Reddit user commented.

“Grabe ka Gabbi, ang galing mo. Tagahanga mo na ako… pinahanga mo pa ako!” wrote another online user.

Hashtag #StanGabbiGarcia also briefly trended on Twitter Philippines on Tuesday evening with online users praising the young actress.



Garcia was one of the local celebrities who previously expressed her support to junk the Anti-Terrorist Act of 2020 which had provisions that were seen to potentially stifle dissent and curtail constitutionally-protected civil liberties.

She signed an online petition through Change.org with the hashtag #JunkTerrorBill and shared the link to her followers.

The opposition against the bill also earned the support of other showbiz personalities like Angel Locsin, Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Heart Evangelista, Lauren Young and Janine Gutierrez, among others.

It was also supported by Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray, as well as Binibining Pilipinas International 2019 Patch Magtanong and other international personalities.

The bill has been transmitted for Duterte’s signature amid the withdrawal of support from several lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines previously labeled some of the anti-terror bill’s provisions as “contrary to the Constitution,” which is considered as the highest law of the land.

Some of it includes the legalization of wiretapping, granting of warrantless arrests without redress of grievances and having a vague definition of terrorism.