Jo Koy celebrates his Philippine heritage in new comedy special ‘In his Elements’

On Philippine Independence Day, Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy, whose real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert, will debut his new special that celebrates his Philippine heritage.

“Jo Koy: In His Elements” is a homage to his Filipino blood where he throws jokes about his life as a Filipino-American while also showcasing the rich culture of Manila.

In his special, Koy not only took the viewers of streaming giant Netflix to the Philippines but also gave other Filipino-American spotlights as he welcomed them on stage.

These artists include famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer-songwriter Iñigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo.

The comedy special will premiere globally on Netflix on Friday, in time for the nation’s Independence Day celebration. —Rosette Adel