Jo Koy celebrates his Philippine heritage in new comedy special ‘In his Elements’

By
Interaksyon
-
June 12, 2020 - 11:25 AM
129
Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy rides a jeepney in this undated photo. (Netflix/Released)

On Philippine Independence Day, Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy, whose real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert, will debut his new special that celebrates his Philippine heritage.

“Jo Koy: In His Elements” is a homage to his Filipino blood where he throws jokes about his life as a Filipino-American while also showcasing the rich culture of Manila.

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy tries out Filipino snacks in Manila in this undated photo. (Netflix/Released)

In his special, Koy not only took the viewers of streaming giant Netflix to the Philippines but also gave other Filipino-American spotlights as he welcomed them on stage.

These artists include famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer-songwriter Iñigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo.

The comedy special will premiere globally on Netflix on Friday, in time for the nation’s Independence Day celebration. —Rosette Adel

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR