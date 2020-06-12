Ben&Ben getting ready to serenade a mañanita celebrant is this year’s #RP612FIC entry of fans for Independence Day

The official street team of the award-winning folk-pop band Ben&Ben contributed to the annual #RP612FIC trend on local Twitter which becomes relevant every 12th of June or the Philippines’ Independence Day.

The band’s supporters edited a picture of the nine-piece band when they performed for the music video of “Susi,” the theme song they performed and wrote for the historical epic film “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral.”

The latter is the sequel to Jerrold Tarog’s “Heneral Luna.”

Reports described “Susi” as an “acoustic ballad about refusing to give up and finding one’s self amid the adversaries of chasing a dream.”

One of the band’s pictures on the set of the music video was edited by its supporters as contribution to the annual #RP612FIC which tops local Twitter’s trending list every June 12.

“Rare photo of a band getting ready to serenade a mañanita celebrant. Circa 1899 #rp612fic,” the caption of the picture reads.