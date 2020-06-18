Amid #HijaAko movement, Xander Ford and Vhong Navarro trend on local Twitter over sexual violence allegations

Xander Ford and Vhong Navarro, both personalities in the local showbiz industry, on Thursday gained traction on Twitter Philippines after they were accused of committing sexual violence to women.

Ford, also known as internet sensation Marlou Arizala and a former member of boy group Hasht5, was accused of rape and physical abuse by his girlfriend who posted a picture of her supposed bruised body part, as well as screenshots of their supposed conversations on Wednesday.

She also claimed that Ford forced her to have sex with him.

The girlfriend wrote in a lengthy Facebook post:

“BAGO AKO SUMUKO NAG TIIS MUNA AKO pinipilit mo’ko na may mangyari satin Kahit na meron ako at kahit na AYAW KO Pag hindi ako pumayag magagalit ka kaya nga ako nag kapasa gawa mo Kasi pinilit mo ko!!”

She additionally claimed that Ford would say things like wanting her to get pregnant even though she would beg for him to stop.

Ford defended himself by releasing a Facebook post on Thursday where he claimed that he would never do the things that his girlfriend has accused him of, citing that he has a female sibling.

“Ayokong pagusapan ‘yung ganon ka sensitibong bagay dahil may kapatid akong babae, hindi para pagusapan ng lahat. Sobrang nasasaktan ako sa nangyayare sa problema namen. Bat kami humantong sa ganto,” he wrote.

Ford also apologized to his girlfriend and requested for her to settle their issues in private since his mother was also affected by the whole thing.

“Sorry Ysah sana magusap tayo hindi dito sa social media pati mama ko di na makatulog ayusin naten to, alam kong hindi kana babalik saken kahit masaket ay tatanggapin ko,” he added.

On Thursday afternoon, Ford went live on Facebook and claimed that he and his girlfriend had already settled the matter. He added that no lawsuits will be filed.

The incident caused his name to reach the top trending list of local Twitter, where some Filipinos joined in calling him out for supposedly committing sexual violence to his girlfriend.

Xander Ford is a fckng trash, using a woman just to satisfy ur needs w/out her consent is consdered as rape! u see? even if u're covered frm head to toe if the guy's an asshole, nothng can stop him frm harassing women. Hndi sa damit ang problema kundi nasa pagiisip talaga ng tao! — 𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 ଓ (@fajarito_carlo) June 18, 2020

Plastic surgery can't fix your attitude, Marlou. You're disgusting. No means no. Forced sex is rape even if you are in a relationship. Marlou

Xander Ford pic.twitter.com/08x2tj86fn — 💫 (@Jesryllll) June 18, 2020

‘Rhymes with wrong’

Around the same time, television host Navarro also landed on local Twitter’s trending list.

This occurred days after former TV host Kat Alano recalled a sexual assault she experienced where she claimed she was drugged and raped.

In her recent tweet, Alano hinted that her rapist has a name that “#rhymeswithwrong.” She said the latter made “smear campaigns to destroy” her career before.

When I was raped by #rhymeswithwrong still famous celebrity who had smear campaigns to destroy my career&raped many more,i was wearing a Tshirt and jeans.

He drugged me too,so trying to take my jeans off was difficult for him.Hard to rape an unconscious person in jeans. #HijaAko — Breaking free (@katalano) June 15, 2020

Alano’s tweet included the hashtag “#HijaAko,” a movement that was made popular by Frankie “Kakie” Pangilinan, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan‘s daughter, who previously schooled broadcaster Ben Tulfo on his outdated notions on rape and women’s clothing.

The hashtag was created to fight victim blaming against women on sex crimes and harassment.

Alano claimed that she wasn’t able to file a case against her rapist since his supposed uncle had made it sure it would be dismissed before.

BTW,for everyone asking why I never filed.His uncle made sure that all cases against him would be dismissed.I found this out first hand.Also they have been waiting to file a case against me to silence me & discredit me in the media, knowing I could never get justice by filing. — Breaking free (@katalano) June 16, 2020

Alano started posting about her alleged rapist in 2014. DJ Mo Twister had hinted that the perpetrator’s name “rhymes with wrong.”

She claimed on radio show “Good Times” that she was raped in 2005.

Alano’s confession came after model Deniece Cornejo had accused Navarro of raping her, further sparking speculations that Alano was referring to Navarro.

Her recent #HijaAko tweet gained traction on the microblogging platform which prompted online users to condemn Navarro.

Some even accused the “It’s Showtime” host of supposedly “manipulating the news” before, referring to the previous controversy that involved Cornejo.

Navarro’s name earned more than 4,800 tweets as of writing, after the rape speculations and allegations resurfaced online.

vhong navarro is a fucking rap*st? wtf so all this time he's playing the victim card oh shit MEN ARE REALLY TRASH — ً (@Ioud6r) June 18, 2020

vhong navarro, you could’ve lost your career years ago but fuck those men who manipulated the news. fuck you for playing the victim card. AFTER ALL, DESERVE MO PALA MABUGBOG. FUCKING RAPIST. — ًkyle (@mahdambaby) June 18, 2020

In 2014, the comedian-host was accused of raping Cornejo in her condominium unit in Taguig City. He was mauled by businessman Cedric Lee and his companions following the incident.

Cornejo filed a case against the TV host but it was dismissed due to lack of evidence. In 2018, the model and Lee, along with their co-accused, were charged with grave coercion.

Navarro’s name was also linked to rape allegations by former beauty queen contestant Roxanne Acosta Cabañero and stunt double Margarita Fajardo. Both were dismissed due to lack of evidence.