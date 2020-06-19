Angel Locsin trends anew after photos of curvy figure made rounds online

Angel Locsin, dubbed as real-life “Darna,” on Friday gained praises anew after photos of her curvy figure surfaced and made rounds on social media.

Reports said a photographer spotted Locsin during the taping of ABS-CBN’s docu-reality show “Iba Yan” in Quezon. This show airs every Sunday at 6:15 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel.

Locsin’s name reached the top Philippine trends on Twitter on Friday after Filipino online users took notice of her full figure.

As of writing, Locsin’s name was mentioned in more than 22,200 tweets as Filipinos expressed their gratitude and admiration to the actress. They also showered Locsin with comments on body positivity.

“No matter what and how she looks like, she’s always that gorgeous inside and out. Even with a face mask. Our kind of angel,” one Twitter user said.

A popular tweet with over 55,800 likes and 7,700 retweets said: “Grabe ang ganda ganda nya inside and out todo-todo.”

i’m having strong feelings for miss angel locsin grabe 🥺😍 grabe ang ganda ganda nya inside and out todo-todo 😩 pic.twitter.com/3ozefdaVCT — babygirl (@pukindness) June 19, 2020

Twitter user @pjggulmayo, meanwhile, showed a side-by-side photo of Locsin’s old poster for her role as the Filipino superheroine “Darna” and one of the recent pictures circulating online.

“The only difference between these photos is that on the first one she was a fictional hero; and on the second one, she’s a real-life hero,” the user said.

the only difference between these photos is that on the first one she was a fictional hero; and on the second one, she's a real-life hero. and that's on queen angel locsin. pic.twitter.com/q189wk0Clz — hooman (@pjggulmayo) June 19, 2020

Some Twitter users, meanwhile, noticed that some of the praises sounded like backhanded compliments given that her body is more curvaceous now than her figure perceived as alluring and sexy in the past.

“Sobrang halata yung pagbago ng treatment? Like before parang implied naman na maganda sya tapos suddenly pictures of her gaining weight y’all be like “Wow beautiful inside and out! Thic queen!!” Twitter user @BlazerBeLiftin said.

I mean, ang awkward kasi, sobrang halata yung pagbago ng treatment? Like before parang implied naman na maganda sya tapos suddenly pictures of her gaining weight y’all be like “Wow beautiful inside and out! Thic queen!!” para bang kailangang iaffirm na magabda sya kasi tumaba sya — Weary Face Emoji #JunkTerrorBill (@BlazerBeLiftin) June 19, 2020

In January this year, Locsin shrugged off the comments of her bashers who have been continuously criticizing her weight gain on social media.

“Hindi mo na lang papatulan… Ayokong makipag-deal sa mga ganoong klaseng tao kasi sad ang life nila. Ako walang problema, bakit ikaw ang dami mong issue? E katawan ko ‘to, ako ‘to, sarili ko ‘to. E ikaw ba, okay ka ba?” Locsin said in an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda.”

READ: Angel Locsin to critics body-shaming her: ‘This is my body. This is me.’

Meanwhile, new public service television program “Iba Yan” seeks to provide inspirational stories of Filipino ordinary citizens who performed extraordinary work during the global crisis.

Since the start of the strict quarantine measures last March, Locsin was among the celebrities and personalities who led humanitarian work for the health workers and other COVID-19 frontliners through the initiative called #UniTendWeStand.

Locsin and her fiance Neil Arce have donated to the Las Piñas Doctors Hospital, UniHealth Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and Diliman Doctors Hospital, among others.

Last May, Locsin and Anne Curtis-Smith raised funds to help purchase COVID-19 test kits in the country.

In 2019, Locsin was among the personalities in Asia included in Forbes Asia’s prestigious list of the most philanthropic people in the region.

Aside from her charity efforts, the actress was also vocal about her political views on Twitter.

Locsin recently called out Senate President Vicente Sotto III for liking a tweet that accused her of supporting members of the New People’s Army.



