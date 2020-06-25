K Brosas responds to viral delivery service videos of internet personality ‘Macoy Dubs’

Actress-television host Carmela “K” Brosas responded to the videos of content creator Mark Averilla where he pretended to take customer orders of food establishments through telephone.

Brosas, who revealed that she was a “fan” of Averilla—also known as “Macoy Dubs“—released a video where she pretended to act as the customer behind his clip where he interacts with a Red Ribbon client.

“Becoz u asked for more chos.. tarayan SA delivery keme series by @macoydubs1 hihi.. Habanaysdey!” she wrote as a caption.

Brosas also imitated Averilla who pretended to be fixing his eyelashes when he answered the call.

Averilla immediately took notice of her video and expressed his amusement in the comments thread.

Brosas also uploaded the same video on her Facebook page, where she wrote: “Fan ako NG mga TikTok entries ni @macoydubs… lalo na tong mataray na delivery keme lol! Kaya naman Eto! Habanaysdey!”

Prior to that, the actress also shared a video where she responded to Averilla pretending to take an order from a Mang Inasal customer.

“Sensya na @macoydubs1 bet ko mga entries mo SA TikTok hihi,” she wrote as a caption.

Averilla has been uploading a series of videos where he pretends to take orders of customers from different food establishments.

He has so far pretended to take customer orders of Jollibee, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal and Krispy Kreme.

Averilla also pretended to be a Chowking staff taking orders from an indecisive customer—who he also pretended to be—behind a cash register.

Averilla previously tweeted that he would venture as a part-time rider of Food Panda.

Since the government imposed lockdown measures in March in a bid to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus disease, deliveries have become a norm, be it food or an item.

Filipinos were encouraged to stay at home and work remotely. Restaurants and other food businesses, to meet the demand, started their own delivery service or partnered with delivery apps such as GrabFood and Food Panda.