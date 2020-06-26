‘Wala na po ang tatay ko’: Bong Revilla mourns demise of ex-senator Ramon Revilla Sr.

Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. on Friday took to Facebook to announce the death of his 93-year-old father, actor and former senator Ramon Revilla Sr.

“Wala na po ang tatay ko. Please pray for him,” the teary-eyed younger Revilla said in a Facebook live.

During the livestream, Bong also panned the video to the members of the family who are crying over the demise of his father.

On Thursday, Bong also called for prayers as he said his father is going through a “rough time.”

“Please continue to pray for him,” he said.

Bong last Sunday took to Facebook to greet the Revilla patriarch on Father’s Day.

“Daddy, walang salitang makatutukoy sa pasasalamat ko sa Panginoon na pinili Niyang ikaw ang aking maging ama at ako ay iyong maging anak. Ikaw ang aking pinakaiidolo at pinakatatangi!” the senator said.

“Maraming salamat sa iyong walang sawang pagmamahal at paggabay sa akin mula sa aking kamusmusan hanggang ngayon na mayroon na akong sariling pamilya,” he added.

Bong wished that his father be blessed with good health, strength and happiness so together they could celebrate as many Father’s Day as they could.

Bong also recently a gave a tour to his father’s room where he showed the trophies of the Revilla children displayed.

“Masaya naming naipagdiwang ang Father’s Day kasama si Daddy sa kanyang tahanan. Sa kwarto niya nakadisplay ang pinakamahalagang tropeyo niya sa buhay — kaming mga anak niya. Nakakatuwa dahil ang dami naming mga picture na nakasabit sa halos lahat ng sulok ng kwarto niya,” the senator said.

“Nakakatuwang magbalik tanaw sa lahat ng bonding moments namin ni Daddy simula noong ako’y bata pa,” he added.

The Revilla patriarch was brought to two hospitals, first in Bacoor City, Cavite and then in Taguig City last May 31 after experiencing difficulty in breathing.

Bong has since been giving updates on the whereabouts of his father through his Facebook account.





