Kuya Kim showed a ‘classy’ clapback to a non-supporter of ABS-CBN. Here’s how.

TV host Kim Atienza, also known as Kuya Kim, used his wit and knowledge to respond to a critic’s rude comment on his tweet regarding ABS-CBN’s franchise.

On Tuesday morning, Atienza shared a trivia about fart after a critic responded to his previous tweet on ABS-CBN franchise renewal: “Utot niyo!”

Atienza also used the hashtag #kuyakimtrivia on his response.

“Alam niyo ba na ang utot ay 방귀 (bang gwi) sa korean at mula sa old English word na “feortan” meaning to pass wind. Ibat iba din ang amoy depende sa nakagawiang kainin,” he said on the microblogging platform.

Alam niyo ba na ang utot ay 방귀 (bang gwi) sa korean at mula sa old English word na "feortan" meaning to pass wind. Ibat iba din ang amoy depende sa nakagawiang kainin. #kuyakimtrivia https://t.co/iLoxowKYr8 — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) June 30, 2020

Filipinos praised Atienza for his clapback, described by online users as witty and “classy.”

The Twitter user was reacting to Atienza’s tweet on Monday, wherein the TV host said a prayer for the franchise renewal of his home network ABS-CBN.

In his tweet, Atienza prayed for the haters of the network as well as the Congress in charged of the franchise renewal.

“Goodnight verse. Lord If it is your will, soften the hearts of those who hate ABS and may Congress and the powers that be give us our franchise. In Jesus’ name,” Atienza said.

He also cited a Bible verse on his tweet.

“Luke 11:9-10 “So I say to you: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find,” he said.

Goodnight verse. Lord If it is your will, soften the hearts of those who hate ABS and may Congress and the powers that be give us our franchise. In Jesus name. Luke 11:9-10

“So I say to you: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; https://t.co/u5kggigMAM — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) June 29, 2020

Since the 18th Congress dropped the proposal to grant ABS-CBN’s temporary franchise last May, the House of Representatives has been conducting hearings on the bills filed to extend the broadcast giant’s operations for another 25 years.

ABS-CBN’s supposed violations were also being tackled in these congressional sessions, which were led by the committees on Legislative Franchise and good government and public accountability.

The country’s largest broadcaster signed off the air on May 5 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease-and-desist order to halt the network’s radio and television operations because its franchise had already expired May 4.

NTC’s halt order vs Sky Cable Direct, TVPlus

On June 30, amid the continuous trial on ABS-CBN’s petition to operate, the NTC also issued another cease-and-desist order against its subsidiary, Sky Cable’s Direct Broadcast Satellite Service and its TV Plus channels.

Sky Cable’s franchise to operate provided by Republic Act 7969 also expired today, on June 30.

ABS-CBN’s TV Plus channels, meanwhile, include Cine MO!, Yey!, TeleRadyo, and pay-per-view channel KBO.

State regulators similarly insisted that these were among the radio and television stations that should’ve stopped operating on May 5.

In a statement issued following the NTC order, Sky Cable said that its 1.5 million subscribers nationwide, including those in remote areas, will now be deprived of access to important information such as news and entertainment.

Sky Cable also urged the state regulators to allow them to operate until a permanent resolution is passed in Congress.

“In the spirit of fairness, we continue to appeal to the National Telecommunications Commission to extend the same privilege given in the past to other companies whose franchises have expired but are currently pending in Congress to continue its operations until a resolution is passed,” it said.

The media giant, meanwhile, also stated that it will comply with the NTC’s order to cease the operations of its TV Plus channels.