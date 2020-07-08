Janella Salvador shuns ‘trial by media’ in statement addressing claims that ex-assistant is underpaid

Actress Janella Salvador took to Twitter to deny the allegations that her former assistant was underpaid.

In an episode of “Raffy Tulfo in Action” uploaded on YouTube Tuesday, Salvador’s former personal assistant Michelle Pelongco sought for legal help and alleged that the actress did not pay her for a 12-days’ worth of service.

In a statement released on Twitter on Wednesday, Salvador broke her silence and said that she would only speak about the issue once.

“The only time you are gonna hear from me about this PA “issue”. Have a great day, everyone,” she tweet.

Salvador directly addressed Pelongco and dared her to file a lawsuit.

“If you believe in your lies and I really violated something, sue me,” the Kapamilya actress said.

“If you’re gonna twist the story in your desperate attempt to get money from me…sorry hun,” she added.

Have a great day, everyone.

Salvador noted that the P3,600 Pelongco claimed she owes her is a “small” amount and she would gladly give to “someone who deserves it.”

“We are literally still going through a pandemic and our press freedom is in danger. Next,” she said.

Salvador also said that she will not put herself through “trial by media.”

“I really don’t believe I have to defend myself because trial by media is not the appropriate venue for this,” she said.

Pelongco in the television program narrated that she used to be the Kapamilya actress’ helper and then got promoted as her personal assistant.

However, she was suddenly dismissed and accused Salvador of not paying her P3,600.

She also told broadcaster Raffy Tulfo that her monthly salary is only P8,000 compared to other personal assistants amid a heavy workload that include accompanying the actress in her tapings and activities.

The complainant also claimed that Salvador does not provide food allowance and that the helpers would have separate meals from her.

Tulfo’s team also tried to contact Salvador to get her side during the show.

They got in touch with her handler, who told them that they would return the call.

They, however, never responded to the invite.

‘We got you Janella’

Salvador initially drew backlash on social media over the accusations Pelongco hurled at her in the popular public service program.

However, her fans immediately defended her and pledged their support to her through the phrase “we got you Janella” which briefly made it to the Philippines trends list of Twitter.

“For those who are saying na ‘bastos’ si Janella because she declined Tulfo’s invite to talk in the show, gusto ko lang sabihin na Jea values her privacy so much! I think hindi yun kabastusan, she just wants to handle the situation privately,” a fan account said.