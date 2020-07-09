‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake, authorities say

Actress Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez in the hit TV musical show “Glee,” was missing feared drowned on Wednesday at Lake Piru, California, authorities said.

Ventura County Sheriff’s office said late on Wednesday it had identified the missing person as Naya Rivera and a search and rescue operation would continue in the morning.

Rivera, 33, had rented a boat in the early afternoon along with her four-year-old son, CBS Los Angeles reported, citing the sheriff’s department.

Her child was found alone in the boat about three hours later by an another boater, but was said to be unharmed, the report said.

The child told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat, it added. —Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

