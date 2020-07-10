Kuya Kim spews trivia on Twitter as he responds to ABS-CBN critics, trolls

TV host Kim Atienza popularly known as “Kuya Kim” once again used his wit and knowledge, this time, against an alleged online troll who opposes the franchise renewal of his home network.

Several members of the House of Representatives will decide on ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh 25-year franchise on Friday, July 10 following a series of lengthy congressional hearings conducted since May.

This week, Atienza had been actively responding to critics of ABS-CBN on Twitter with random trivia related to their rude comments. He also used the hashtag #kuyakimtrivia in his responses.

In one of his popular clapbacks posted on Thursday, he shared a trivia about the origin of the word “troll” after user @RemyAndres1 replied to his previous tweet, saying: “Kung ang legit na Lord yung sasagot sigurado denied kayo.”

Atienza retweeted this and said: “Alam mo ba pag five lang ang followers malamang ito ay isang troll account. Ang troll ay mula sa salitang Danish na Trold na ang ibig sabihin ay ugly dwarf.”

Alam mo ba pag 5 lang ang followers malamang ito ay isang troll account. Ang troll ay mula sa salitang Danish na Trold na ang ibig sabihin ay ugly dwarf. #kuyakimtrivia https://t.co/Q1CZ5Up2WD — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) July 9, 2020

This post immediately gained traction on the microblogging platform with over 27,100 likes and circulated more than 6,000 time. “Kuya Kim” likewise made it to the Twitter Philippines trenn list on Thursday until Friday.

The critic was reacting to Atienza’s prayer tweet for the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN.

The similar post was also shared on his Instagram account.

“Lord we are in despair. We pray that you soften their hearts. We pray for a miracle. Our company is on its knees. We worship you in the light and we worship you in the dark. You are sovereign,” he said.

A Twitter user countered the Kapamilya host and said that she only has one follower but is not an online troll. Atienza then replied and followed that user.

now you have two. 🙂 God bless you https://t.co/CMiyM4AN6B — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) July 9, 2020



Atienza also made other witty and informative responses to those who continued to bash him, the broadcast giant and even his father, Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Party-list).

Addressing a critic who denounced him and his father as “bayaran,” the TV host gave a fact about salary of lawmakers.

“Alam niyo ba na lahat ng mambabatas ay bayaran? Meron po silang salary grade na 31 at may yearly salary na 257,000. (plus allowances) Bayaran po lahat sila. Hindi po sila libre.”

Alam niyo ba na lahat ng mambabatas ay bayaran? Meron po silang salary grade na 31 at may yearly salary na 257,000. (plus allowances) Bayaran po lahat sila. Hindi po sila libre. #kuyakimtrivia https://t.co/Dc99gwfQe7 — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) July 10, 2020

He also taught a quick grammar lesson to other online users.

“If they “hated” my network (past tense) that means they love it now. (present tense). Alam mo ba na ang Kamo ay lumang salitang tagalog mula sa dalawang salitang “wika mo.”

If they "hated" my network (past tense) that means they love it now. (present tense) Alam mo ba na ang Kamo ay lumang salitang tagalog mula sa dalawang salitang "wika mo" #kuyakimtrivia https://t.co/EDIZXWfuDH — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) July 9, 2020

alam niyo ba na ang English ng Patola ay luffa? Ang fibrous “skeleton” nito ay ginagamit pangkayod ng dead skin at libag. #kuyakimtrivia https://t.co/kUYBXjZx3E — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) July 10, 2020

These unique responses earned praises among Twitter users, which immediately made his name trend again on local Twitter Thursday evening until Friday.

One Twitter user even shared a compilation of these clapbacks, which the user described as “classy.”

Ya'll show some love to @kuyakim_atienza for responding to his bashers with class and knowledge *literally*. I bet binasa nyo din ang #kuyakimtrivia with Kuya Kim's voice 🤟😂 https://t.co/SqyeKMzTNs pic.twitter.com/UOXKGX7G3H — finnick (@wobshy) July 9, 2020

The award-winning TV host also previously did this straightforward quip to a critic last June 30, which was also the same day when state regulators ordered the shutdown of ABS-CBN’s TV Plus and Sky Direct services.

A user threw him an offensive remark: “Utot niyo!” Atienza then retweeted with a trivia about the origin of the word “fart.”

“Alam niyo ba na ang utot ay 방귀 (bang gwi) sa korean at mula sa old English word na “feortan” meaning to pass wind. Ibat iba din ang amoy depende sa nakagawiang kainin,” he tweeted then.

