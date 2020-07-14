From TikTok to virtual concert: Macoy Dubs is K Brosas’ special guest in first digital show

Actress-singer and comedienne Carmela “K” Brosas shared that social media personality “Macoy Dubs” will be her special guest in her first-ever digital concert celebrating her two decades in the entertainment industry.

The singer tweeted her excitement and included a promotional picture featuring Macoy, also known as Mark Averilla in real life.

“So ayun na nga!! Wala na shang nagawa kundi makisali SA concert ko hihi.. thanks tehh @macoydubs1.. abangan kung Anong magaganap kc hindi ko pa rin alam lol! For tix— http://ktx.ph,” Brosas wrote with emojis.

So ayun na nga!! Wala na shang nagawa kundi makisali SA concert ko hihi.. thanks tehh @macoydubs1 .. abangan kung Anong magaganap kc hindi ko pa rin alam lol! For tix— https://t.co/HwdplGiCQ5 😅😘 pic.twitter.com/1mtAbdo5US — carmela brosas (@kbrosas) July 14, 2020

Macoy similarly shared the poster and invited his followers to support Brosas’ 20th-anniversary concert dubbed “20K20,” a reference to her nickname, the number of her years in the entertainment industry and the last two numbers of the concert’s showing year.

“Kitakits po tayo mga besh sa 20th Anniversary Digital Concert ni Mamang @kbrosas on July 31, 2020, 8PM! 😀 Buy your tickets po sa http://KTX.ph at hatid namin ay saya at sorpresa. Samahan ninyo kami para malimutan ang problema! Thank you po Mamang K and Cornerstone!” he tweeted.

Brosas previously revealed that she is a “fan” of Macoy who has created TikTok video series impersonating customer service representatives and government employees.

She even responded to his delivery service video clips by pretending to be the unseen customer on the line.

Macoy gained recognition on the internet for his viral “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Mean Girls” Filipino dub which has since spawned memes and famous expressions like “Ganda ka?”

RELATED: K Brosas responds to viral delivery service videos of internet personality ‘Macoy Dubs’

Brosas will hold her first virtual concert produced by Cornerstone Entertainment on July 31, 8 p.m.

Viewers are expected to enjoy a “world-class entertainment” through their screens despite it being held virtually.

Twenty years of greatness! Celebrating her two decades in the industry, Ultimate Entertainer K Brosas is set to bring… Posted by KTX on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

“This 2020, she is more than ready to perform!” Kapamilya Tickets said in its promotional post.

“And with the new normal, the concert stage is just a click away. A different kind of set-up but the same concert experience!” it added.

Tickets can be purchased via www.ktx.ph and viewers will receive an exclusive link to their e-mails once payment is confirmed.

K Brosas has juggled being a television host, an actress, a singer and a comedienne in her 20-year showbiz career.

She is currently a judge in the talent search segment of ABS-CBN noontime variety show “It’s Showtime,” the “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”