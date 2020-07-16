‘I’m only the ex’: Clint Bondad’s cryptic Instagram stories draw concerns from netizens

Concerns were raised about the welfare of model Clint Bondad, also Catriona Gray‘s ex-boyfriend, after he posted odd and cryptic messages via Instagram stories from Wednesday night, July 15 to early Thursday morning, July 16.

When these reached local Twitter, his name “Clint” immediately topped the list of Philippine Trends on the microblogging platform.

As of July 16, it has over 55,600 tweets.

Bondad shared the series of posts days after he wrote to actor Sam Milby, Catriona’s current boyfriend, via direct message on Instagram.

“Want to become my client?” Bondad’s private message last Sunday, July 12 read.

He made a screenshot of this message and shared it on his Instagram stories.

He also added this text: “How about we have a little chat?” on his story.

The latest cryptic Instagram stories of Bondad deemed “creepy” and “disturbing” by online users included seemingly dark post-breakup sentiments to bringing down the government.

Some Filipinos who witnessed Bondad’s stories observed that some of the posts bore the name “Sam,” which they speculated to be referring to Milby and Gray, whom he was in a relationship with for many years.

One Twitter account even shared a thread of some of Bondad’s messages speculated to be a subtle expose to Milby and Gray’s relationship as it also included a countdown.

Selected texts from Bondad’s stories include: “Nobody can judge me I know your little dirty secrets too…” and “You don’t steal from very, very ambitious men.”

Others, meanwhile, expressed how disturbed and confused they felt after seeing the random posts during the wee hours.

Some of them even added “trigger warning” on their posts while others are trying to decode them.

The way its almost 4am here but im still wide awake bc of clint bondad's ig stories pic.twitter.com/23KkmBezvl — auf¹⁹⁹⁶ (@lisatussfy) July 15, 2020

clint bondad is being creepy on ig— a code to crack? twitter people, do your job. pic.twitter.com/8zUVRYfH5B — Yuan Gonzales (@yuangonzaIes) July 15, 2020

One fan account shared that she took the time to message Bondad privately and encouraged him to seek help because his followers are worried.

However, she ended up blocking him because she was also creeped out with how their conversation turned out.

“I can’t figure out if he needs help or he’s hacked. I ended the convo because I’m getting scared and creeped out,” the user said.

Clint Bondad and I’s convo. (I can’t figure out if he needs help of he’s hacked. I ended the convo because I’m getting scared and creeped out.) pic.twitter.com/QtsEJBgfXk — ً (@aintnadine) July 15, 2020

Some Twitter users then expressed concern on Bondad’s well-being and account, citing that he might have been hacked.

“He seriously needs help!” one user said.

“Don’t antagonize Clint Bondad, Catriona or Sam. Clearly, someone needs some serious clinical intervention and people making it as if just like a teleserye is so cringey,” another said.

Bondad was in a relationship with the 2018 Miss Universe for over six years.

They broke up shortly after Gray was crowned in Thailand in December 2018.

Milby and Gray only admitted their relationship last May.