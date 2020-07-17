Is Clint Bondad promoting new biz in cryptic posts?

Model and actor Clint Bondad fueled speculations that he could be “promoting” his products in his series of mysterious Instagram Stories that landed him on local Twitter’s top trending list since Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old model shared certain posts on the image and video-sharing platform that appeared to hint it could be a marketing ploy, even though most of his Stories continued to be cryptic with some supposedly associated to his former girlfriend Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and her current boyfriend, actor Sam Milby.

Bondad on Friday morning shared a picture of him wearing headphones with a text that reads: “#DarkYogi Products Out Soon.”

It was followed by a post that reads “Marketing” and then a large inverted question mark.

Clint Bondad's Instagram Stories 1 of 3

This prompted some Filipinos to speculate that his posts could be a part of a “social media marketing strategy.”

Did Clint really just create all that clout to serve as a springboard for promoting his products??? that’s some next level social media marketing strat if u ask me pic.twitter.com/HNIR7ynmnT — Tina B. 🏳️‍🌈 (@inaurner) July 16, 2020

YALL CLINT BONDAD IS JUST PROMOTING HIS UPCOMING PRODUCT I CAN'T EVEN HAHAHA. HE BROUGHT MARKETING TO THE NEXT LEVEL or is it pic.twitter.com/1FEmXJI5OD — ` (@aniyoonhaseyo) July 17, 2020

I knew it! Clint posted those cryptic and creepy stories for MARKETING! Gumawa lang ng ingay para mapansin kasi he's going to release "#DarkYogi Products" !

That's it! Wag kayong mga judger! Nyeta! Dinamay niyo pa si Catriona! #Respect q pic.twitter.com/au6r38Xtqa — Ysah Cabrejas (@cabrejas_ysah) July 16, 2020

A Twitter user speculated that “Nirmanakaya,” one of the words that he shared, could be Bondad’s “brand name.”

After the post featuring an inverted question mark, Bondad shared a post of an Instagram user who attempted to find out what the word meant.

“He posted this on his story twice,” the online user noticed.

For marketing lang ata yung eme ni Clint tapos Nirmanakaya yung brand lmao nyeta yan balik Yuyan na nga ko 😂😂😂 — polalalathorn (@paula_says_hi) July 16, 2020

Bondad on Thursday included some posts that appeared to support the idea of business.

He shared a picture of a headphone on the sheets with the words, “Time to make some money again.” It was accompanied by an eyeroll emoji.

The model also shared a picture of a bottle containing non-GMO vitamin B12 tablets. He covered the portion showing its product name and wrote in its place, “My brand.”

On Friday morning, he shared a screengrab of an article reporting about his Instagram Stories with the headline, “Clint Bondad’s IG Story posts cause stir on Twitter.”

RELATED: ‘I’m only the ex’: Clint Bondad’s cryptic Instagram stories draw concerns from netizens

“Lesson 1 You drink Peppermint warM,” Bondad wrote.

He also hinted that he could have a “team” behind the posts when an Instagram user responded to one of his Stories which had the text, “IQ level? What’s that”

“Pag usapang IQ Lvl (level) bagsak na si Sam,” the online user told him, referencing Gray’s current boyfriend.

Bondad shared a screengrab of the direct message and added, “This is how my Team works.”

But it was succeeded with the words, “We don’t.”

Clint Bondad's Instagram Stories on Friday 1 of 2

On Wednesday night, Bondad flooded his Instagram Stories with cryptic images and texts that left Filipinos baffled and concerned.

This also contained a countdown.

Clint Bondad countdown, to spill the tea ba to?👀 pic.twitter.com/GWSgEw86Kr — 𝔫𝔢𝔱𝔥🌙 (@tfjneth) July 16, 2020

An individual even shared that she took the time to privately message the model and encouraged him to seek help since his followers were worried about his welfare.

However, the online user ended up blocking Bondad because she was creeped out with how their conversation turned out.

His first post after a social media hiatus beginning March was a picture of him amid quarantine period.

It was posted on July 10 with a lengthy caption where Bondad mentioned that he would “come out with the easiest fitness plan that the fitness industry has ever seen.”

“I’lll teach you gals and guys the step by step process of how to simplify this whole paradox of fitness,” he said.

“For you, I will gladly stir up YouTube Fitness! HA HA Let me be your tank! P. S. Whole Supplement line to follow shortly after. Be patient. Happy working out! Fitness is a privilege! #DarkYogi #brand #DYNutritionPlan #soon,” Bondad added.

Bondad, apart from being a model, is also a “businessman and is involved in the industry,” Esquire Philippines reports.

Last year, he revealed that he “chose” his business over his career in ABS-CBN’s “ASAP,” where he used to be part of the all-boys group “ASAP Coverboys.”

Bondad shared that he was also busy with two business startups apart from his showbiz career at that time.

“I simply chose my business over ASAP. That’s the whole story! ABS-CBN was phenomenal to me!” Bondad posted on Instagram before.

He also used to be a talent of GMA Artist Center but in a recent Instagram comment, he said that he no longer has a contract with the Kapuso network because he “burned it.”

This was also confirmed by entertainment news site PEP.ph in its report.