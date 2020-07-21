‘No one asked you to go to a rally’: Did Angel Locsin throw shade at next ‘Darna’ Jane de Leon?

Angel Locsin, one of the vocal defenders of ABS-CBN, on Monday shared an Instagram story criticizing someone whom she claimed was “saving face” amid adversity and did not drop names.

“No one asked you to go to a rally. Obviously, you don’t need to go out to use your voice for the voiceless,” Locsin said.

“But making up an excuse to save face at the expense of those who are fighting for their lives is purely disgusting,” she added.

Locsin also shared quotes about the impact of speaking up instead of being neutral in times of crisis. She also did not provide a hint on who she was addressing in her Instagram story.

The series of quotes include:

The time is always right to do what is right by Martin Luther King, Jr. Stand up. Speak up. In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.

Despite not providing any names, some Filipinos speculated that Locsin could be referring to young actress Jane de Leon, set to portray the role of superheroine “Darna,” because of her preference to stay indoors instead of rallying which she issued in a statement on Instagram.

While she expressed sympathy to her colleagues affected by ABS-CBN’s closure, De Leon argued that the COVID-19 pandemic persists and going outside to rally puts frontliners more at risk.

“Dadagdag pa ba tayo sa lumolobong bilang at patuloy na pagtaas ng COVID cases sa ating bansa?” she asked.

She also encouraged others to “move forward” and “not be judgmental” on how they express their support to ABS-CBN and cope with the national concerns in the country.

While De Leon’s fans praised her for this, some Filipinos couldn’t help but compare the difference between Locsin and De Leon’s political views. Locsin also previously played the iconic “Darna” role.

So Jane De Leon lowkey threw shade against ABS-CBN protesters for doing mass gatherings amidst spiking cases of COVID-19. MAN, THE NEW DARNA HAS BALLS Ano ka ngayon Angel Locsin? The young lady understands it better than you. Ps. “Lumolobong bilang ng Covid cases…” THE SHADE pic.twitter.com/lTQJgPAXcx — Mother Gothel (@QMotherGothel) July 20, 2020

The difference between the OLD and NEW Darna. Angel Locsin wasn't afraid to speak up. She's always ready to help EVERYONE. Jane De Leon, her only weapon is prayer. I'm not underestimating the power of prayer pero sabi nga nila "Sa diyos ang awa, nasa tao ang gawa" pic.twitter.com/LiVBhRUdgs — #KapamilyaForever (@ChefTrishaC) July 20, 2020

Powerful speech

Locsin, along with her fiancé Neil Arce, had been proactive in defending ABS-CBN even during the past congressional franchise hearings.

Last Saturday, July 18, Locsin ventured her ire against her peers who continued to stay silent amid the looming mass layoff of ABS-CBN’s workforce during another noise barrage held outside ABS-CBN’s headquarters in Quezon City.

“Sa lahat ng artistang hindi nagsasalita, ano? May career pa ba kayo? Wala na, wala na kayong network. Kahit magpa-cute kayo diyan sa Instagram, mag-send kayo ng mga sad face—hindi niyo nadadamayan ang mga katrabaho niyong dahilan kung bakit kayo sumikat,” she said.

While she also did not mention any names, some Filipinos speculated that Locsin might be alluding to Sarah Geronimo, one ABS-CBN’s biggest homegrown talents seen as passive and silent on social media about the struggles of her co-workers.

Others perceived that the long-time philanthropist was dividing the public and putting the celebrities at risk of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Angel Locsin antagonizing and shading celebs like Sarah G and Jane de Leon, she is further creating division than unity. That is not the DARNA we know. — Rodie Sabado (@rodiesabado) July 20, 2020

Locsin, however, denied in a comment on Instagram that she took a swipe at Geronimo and even defended the latter from critics.

“Nagsalita si Sarah. Iniisip ng tao pinaparinggan ko s’ya, pero hindi eh. I know how ‘pure’ she is,” Locsin said.

Last Sunday, July 19, Geronimo and her husband Matteo Guidicelli, and Nadine Lustre finally joined in the calls to bring ABS-CBN on the air for the sake of the workers.

Locsin thanked Lustre for speaking up for her home network in a separate Instagram story.