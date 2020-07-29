Amid COVID-19 pandemic, here are Sarah Geronimo’s priorities

As singer and actress Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli turned 32 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, her life priorities also changed.

Geronimo, who tied the knot last February, celebrated her birthday last Saturday with a coconut tree planting activity at a private resort on luxury island Amanpulo, Palawan.

She spent the weekend with husband actor-racer Matteo Guidicelli, doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Jr. as well as Scarlet Snow Belo.

At a virtual press conference this week, Geronimo shared that she is happy with her married life.

“Kumusta ba ang buhay maybahay? Masarap po, masaya. Nakakapanibago rin po. May mga adjustments na kailangang gawin of course, dahil may asawa na tayo,” the singer-actress said during her launch as a celebrity endorser of vitamin c brand, Fern-C.

Asked what keeps her going and her priorities during the pandemic, Geronimo responded that her husband, is among them.

“Siyempre po, may asawa na po tayo e. Priority rin po natin ang asawa na po natin, of course,” she said.

The Popstar royalty said that she also prioritizes her health and her loved ones’ health.

“Siyempre hindi lang po ‘yung health and also giving importance sa health ng mga tao sa paligid ko. Importante po kasi ‘yun eh, especially ‘pag may pamilya kang inuuwian. It’s very important na healthy ka. You can better protect them if you yourself is protected,” she said, adding that her endorsement of an immunity booster product is timely and relevant.

Likewise, she values the gift of life. Geronimo shared that prayer is the first item in her morning routine.

“‘Yung pag-acknowledge.., ‘yung gratitude na every day… lalong lalo na po sa nangyayari ngayon, tomorrow is not promised. Pinasasalamatan mo ng husto ‘yung buhay na binigay sayo ng Panginoon and also ‘yung for the life of your loved ones. I draw inspiration from that,” she said.

Geronimo said that she is also thankful for the grace and work, especially during these trying times.

“Aminin naman po natin na sa pandemic na meron po tayo ngayon na na-e-experience ng mundo— ‘yung trabaho, marami pong nawawalan ng trabaho,” the Viva talent said.

“Mas lalo ko pong pinahahalagahan ‘yung opportunities na binibigay sakin kasi hindi po lahat nabibigyan noon,” she added.

Last week, Geronimo made headlines after she pledged her support to her colleagues whom she called her “family” and joined calls to bring back their jobs in her home network, ABS-CBN.

“Mahal ko po ang aking ABS-CBN family. Mahalaga po sa akin ang bawat empleyado na labis na nagdadalamhati ngayon dahil sa kawalan ng trabaho. Nakikiisa po ako sa kanilang apila na muling makabalik sa trabaho upang patuloy na makapagbigay serbisyo para sa kani-kanilang pamilya at para sa bansa,” the Tala-hitmaker said.

“Ako po si Sarah Geronimo, di lamang artista, isa ring mamamayang Pilipino na umaapila para sa mga labis na apektado ng COVID-19. Magtulungan po tayo, wag po tayong magwata-watak. Ituon po natin ang ating pansin at pokus sa ating mga kababayan na sugatan at pasigaw nang humihingi ng saklolo dahil sa pagod, sakit at pagdadalamhati,” she added.

