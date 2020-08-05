Taylor Swift wowed by Folklore-inspired cake art of Filipino Swifties

Taylor Swift was amazed by two Filipino fans who made cakes inspired by her critically acclaimed album “Folklore” to celebrate her success.

Siblings John Paul Cledera and Nicole Anne Cledera initially made the cakes as they anticipated that the album which was released on July 24 would break records again.

Nicole was the first one who made her brother a Folklore-inspired cake for his birthday on July 30. John later shared photos of this cake on his account.

“My sister made a Folklore cake for my 24th birthday today. Also…umm…if you add 2 plus 4 you’ll get 6. I’m manifesting Taylor to get a 6th no. 1,” he said.

My sister made a #folklore cake for my 24th bday today Also umm if you add 2 + 4 youll get 6 lmaooo im manifesting taylor to get a 6th no 1 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0mTcktTzI0 — FOLKLORDE (@jpcleds) July 30, 2020

Their hopes eventually came true after Billboard announced that “Folklore” debuted at the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200, its main album sales chart last Tuesday, August 4.

Billboard is one of the main music charts in the United States.

Moreover, Swift’s main single “Cardigan” also topped that week’s Billboard Hot 100, its main weekly chart for songs played in the US.

These achievements made her the first artist in Billboard’s history to top both in the same week.

Following these reports, John created another cake with a frosted painting of Swift and a greeting addressed to the singer-songwriter: “Congrats Taylor.”

John then shared photos of his work and tagged Swift’s official Twitter account and her team Taylor Nation.

“I literally painted this using frosting for almost 2 hours,” John said.

I MADE @taylorswift13 A CAKE TO CELEBRATE THE SUCCESS OF #Folklore AND #cardigan 😭 I LITERALLY PAINTED THIS USING FROSTING FOR ALMOST 2 HOURS @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/OJBa6n7m3x — FOLKLORDE (@jpcleds) August 3, 2020

To his surprise, Swift replied to this tweet and expressed her gratitude for him and his art.

“WOW this is incredible!! Thank you so much for making this. I also saw your Instagram and your art is phenomenal!” she said.

WOW this is incredible!! Thank you so much for making this. 🎂 I also saw your Instagram and your art is phenomenal!👏👏👏😘😘😘 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2020

In an interview, the true-blue Swiftie recalled that he slept late at 4 in the morning because he waited for the Billboard Hot 100 announcement.

It was their mother and his friends who told him that Swift responded to his tweet.

“I couldn’t believe it po I was literally screaming after seeing Taylor’s tweet,” John said.

He said it also felt surreal that an influential artist like Swift managed to check out his small Instagram account.

“Ang surreal like I couldn’t believe na someone with millions of followers and is literally one of the most powerful and popular musician/artist on earth would actually take the time to check out my Instagram account to look at my other artworks as well,” he said.

Nicole likewise described getting noticed by Swift as “surreal.”

“Sobrang in awe po kami, we felt like we were dreaming because we never expected for her to notice. We were just hoping for a Taylor nation notice (her official team) but to our surprise, we woke up to tons of messages saying THE Taylor Swift loved our cake,” she said.

Since the release of her surprise album late July, Swift had been actively interacting to some of her fans on the microblogging platform, which was not something Swifties are accustomed to.

yep just trying to do my part over here 😷🕯😺 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 24, 2020

Her Twitter account mostly contains only announcements of her upcoming events and music.

Similar to other artists, Swift’s tour “Lover Fest” for her previous album “Lover” was also postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.