The Itchyworms celebrates 20th anniversary with a collab shirt

Filipino band The Itchyworms is celebrating its 20th anniversary in the music industry with a release of a limited edition collab shirt with a local retail brand.

The band teamed up with local shirt brand Linya-Linya for the first time and released the limited merch featuring each member’s silhouettes with their song titles.

The retail brand, also a content creator, released an animated short film to commemorate The Itchyworms’ two decades in the music industry. This was also in collaboration with local animation studio Vonas.

“The animated short features lyrics from famous hits by the band with the characters of Linya-Linya aimed to bring everyone together and motivate us to stay strong during these times,” the retail brand said.

The release of The Itchyworms’ merch is part of the album launch campaign.

The band is set to throw a virtual party on August 17 to also celebrate the release of its fifth studio album titled “Waiting For the End.”

The “Gusto Ko Lamang Sa Buhay” hitmakers are expected to release nine-tracks from the quarantine-themed album which will also drop on various digital platforms worldwide.

Viewers may also expect performances from their peers in the music industry which include The Company and Sponge Cola, and up-and-coming singer-songwriter and producer Ace Banzuelo.

The Company is set to reprise its collaboration with The Itchyworms on the groovy, Manila Sound-inspired anthem, “I-Boogie Mo Ako Baby.”

The virtual album launch, the first headline showcase of the band during the pandemic, is organized by Sony Music Philippines, GNN Entertainment Productions, and Linya-Linya, and presented by SM Supermalls, SMDC, SM Cyberzone, Smirnoff Mule and Mountain Dew with Nagaraya.—Rosette Adel