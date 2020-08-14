‘Let’s empower people’: Gretchen Ho seeks help to provide bicycles to Filipino workers

Television host Gretchen Ho is seeking assistance for her new initiative that aims to provide bicycles to Filipino workers who need alternative means of transportation amid the pandemic.

The 30-year-old former volleyball player on Thursday announced the launch of her project under her “Woman In Action” initiative which aims to inspire people and make a difference through people engagement.

The biking project aims to give 50 bicycles to those who need a means of transportation in reporting for their duty as onsite workers but cannot afford bikes.

Ho said that people who want to be a bike beneficiary can fill up an online form and be able to show proof once her team contacts them.

She added that the public can also nominate those who they think are really deserving, especially if the latter does not have any internet connection and are unable to fill up the form.

“Because a BIKE can spell the difference between keeping a livelihood or not,” Ho wrote on a social media post.

“Let’s empower people to continue fighting for their dreams by giving them a ride!” she added.

The TV host then encouraged those who are interested to help in the initiative donate cash so that it could further assist more people.

“If you want to be part of this project, you may CONTRIBUTE CASH DONATIONS, just send me a message via social media or email at gretchen@womaninaction.ph,” Ho said.

Ho in an update on Thursday evening said that she already has a “pledge for 116 bikes and counting.”

“I only have 50 bikes on hand, but I’ll be ordering more. Message me if you want to donate!” she said on Twitter.

Filipinos supported Ho’s initiative and urged their followers to help in the initiative by donating cash.

“If you’d also like to donate a bike or donate towards helping purchase more bikes, details are also listed. RT (retweet) away! Such a good cause!” a Twitter user said.

“For cash and bike donations, kindly message her,” wrote another Twitter user who shared Ho’s post.

Last Friday, the TV host surprised some workers in her vlog by giving them bicycles for work transportation as Metro Manila is currently under the modified enhanced community quarantine.

Public transportation except shuttles for frontliners and onsite workers is currently suspended as part of the safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease among the population.

Only company shuttles, personal vehicles, motorcycles, electronic scooters and bicycles are allowed to ply on the roads.

Those who do not have private vehicles and are not afforded shuttles by their employers are inclined to rely on two-wheeled transportation such as bicycles. Otherwise, they are left with no means of transport.