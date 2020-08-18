In latest project, Joseph Gordon-Levitt asks Filipinos to share photos taken in the Philippines

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is once again challenging Filipinos to exercise their creative juices as he asked them to share photos that they have taken within the country for his online collaborative media platform.

The “500 Days of Summer” actor on Tuesday morning encouraged Filipinos to share a photo that they have taken “somewhere in the Philippines” and of which they are “proud of.”

“Looking forward to checking these out on HITRECORD,” the American actor wrote in a Facebook post.

Those who are interested may submit their pictures to the link he provided, which leads to his website HITRECORD that seeks for entries under the “Scenes From A Fictional Film” series.

“Share all of your photos taken in the Philippines,” the photography prompt reads.

Gordon-Levitt likewise shared a photo of someone walking in the waters on his social media post and credited it to “Juniepey.”

Hello to my friends in the Philippines! I've got another project for you…Find a photo that you've taken somewhere in…

His post was shared by the Philippines’ Department of Tourism on its Facebook page where it urged travelers and adventurers to “help” the actor, find the “best photo” of the Philippines and upload it on his online platform.

Calling all travelers and adventurers! Joseph Gordon-Levitt needs our help. Find your best photo of our beautiful…

Gordon-Levitt’s platform has so far gained more than 1,000 contributions as of this writing.

Some of the submitted photographs are scenes from Ilocos Norte, Sulu, Subic Bay, Boracay, Fort Santiago, Sagada, La Union and even from Mall of Asia at Pasay City.

The comments section of the actor’s post was likewise filled with pictures that were taken from Guimaras Island, Albay, Surigao del Sur, Negros Oriental and the Banaue Rice Terraces, among others.

The pictures ranged from scenes showing the country’s natural beauty to urban-inspired photos in the Philippines.

Last week, the actor sought the help of Filipinos to compose a good story about a “beautiful moment” in Donsol, Sorsogon.

He accompanied his post with a picture of a fishing boat seated on the waters of a beach to guide them in the writing prompt.

The initiative was for his platform’s “Passport Poems” series, where it garnered more than 1,300 submissions.

At the start of the month, Gordon-Levitt likewise asked Filipinos to participate in an international crowd-sourcing project wherein participants were asked to record themselves saying a phrase in their native languages.

He also urged them to try their hand at voice acting where they have to read out loud the word “poetry” in their own native language.

Aside from these, Gordon-Levitt is also calling for other contributions such as photos of trees and random snaps.

Looking for photos of trees for a project! Find one in your camera roll, then add it to the project here: https://t.co/YZANfnamiT It'd be great to get photos from all over the world. Make a note of where your photo was taken when you add it. 🌲🌴🌳 Photo by C-Flores01 📷 pic.twitter.com/EWKH7Tcr45 — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) August 17, 2020

Show me a random photo you took today. Doesn't have to be that interesting, just an ordinary moment from your day that you documented. Post it here: https://t.co/4QODY9VIsq pic.twitter.com/WrLEs8xbQ5 — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) August 17, 2020

The actor’s platform was founded in 2004 as an open online community for creative collaboration.

Gordon-Levitt said that it is where people can “create and develop art and media collaboratively.”

“So rather than just exhibiting and admiring each other’s work as isolated individuals, we gather here to collectively work on projects together. Videos, writing, photography, music, anything— we call them all RECords,” he explained.

The actor added that contributing artists also get a share of profit once a collaborative work goes “especially well” and is able to be transformed into “money-making productions.”