Baninay settles spat with Pokwang after delayed upload of alarming vlog on COVID-19

Vlogger Baninay Bautista said that she and comedienne Pokwang have already settled things in private after the latter lashed out at her for causing alarm in her vlog entry initially titled “I AM POSITIVE” for the COVID-19.

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate apologized “for causing fear” to the public and said that it was not her intention to do so.

“We already talked and settled things in private. I apologized for causing fear and ngayon po ay clear na lahat. Again, sorry po. Wala po talaga akong intensyon na masama,” Bautista tweeted on Wednesday night.

The vlogger also retweeted an online user claiming to be a registered nurse who defended her and said that the vlog’s description was a give away since it said that it was a “journey” of Bautista for the “past few weeks” and not as of the moment.

As of this writing, Bautista’s vlog entry was changed from “I AM POSITIVE” to “I TESTED POSITIVE” after receiving backlash for her initial title that Pokwang said was a “clickbait” since it was released after the former had already recovered from the viral disease.

Why Baninay trended on Twitter

Pokwang on Wednesday afternoon lashed out at the vlogger and shared that she panicked because of the particular vlog uploaded on Tuesday which featured Bautista’s COVID-19 story.

Bautista initially titled it as “I AM POSITIVE” and shared her experience when she was infected with the virus.

Pokwang didn’t take this well since the vlogger recently guested at a new game show the former co-hosts with Jose Manalo on TV5, “Fill in the Bank.”

“Dahil sa vlog mo nag-panic kami, p*** ka! E late upload naman ‘yan at negative naman result mo last Aug. 2!! ‘Wag mong gawin pagkaperahan ‘yang nagka-COVID ka, may nalalaman ka pa na update update sa mga ganap sa’yo e negative na nga ‘di ba? Nangdamay ka pa ng (nerbiyos) at gastos!” the comedienne tweeted a day after Bautista released the vlog.

In another tweet, Pokwang added that the vlogger guested at the show on August 16 and became sick with the virus on July 21.

By August 2, Bautista had already tested negative but she was only able to release the video on August 18 with the initial title implying that she was still infected with the virus.

This alarmed Pokwang since she recently interacted with the vlogger on the TV5 show and had two people at her household who are considered high-risk or vulnerable to the virus causing the pandemic.

These are her two-year-old child and 80-year-old mother.

“Nag-panic kami kanina dahil ‘di mo sinabi sa vlog mo na late upload na ‘yan! Pa-trending ka!” the comedienne tweeted.

“Hindi mo alam pakiramdam ng isang ina na sobrang nag-aalala sa ganitong pandemic!” she exclaimed.

The comedienne also shared a picture of her family and stressed that they are the reason why she goes to work despite the constant threat of the virus.

ito at sila ang dahilan bakit ganon ang naging reaksyon ko sa vlog mo 💔😢 sila ang buhay ko, sila ang dahilan kung bakit kahit takot ako lumabas para maghanap buhay ay kinailangan kong gawin dahil mahal na mahal ko sila 😢 pamilya ko tanging yaman ko. again, #BeResponsible pic.twitter.com/ASnj2S1Jz7 — marietta subong (@pokwang27) August 19, 2020

Pokwang also urged vloggers to be “responsible” with their content especially in times of a global health crisis.

sa ganitong panahon maging responsableng vlogger naman! hindi yung puro pera pera lang… wag ganon!!!!! — marietta subong (@pokwang27) August 19, 2020

mauunawaan nyo lang ako kapag mga magulang na kayo at may mga anak at pamilya na pinoproteksyunan lalo na sa ilalim ng pandemic na ito. #BeResponsible — marietta subong (@pokwang27) August 19, 2020

Fellow vlogger and boyfriend of Baninay, Bont Bryan Oropel, responded to Pokwang to defend the vlog. He told her that the production team was informed of their health status.

“Alam nyo naman po pala na negative na sya ng August 2 sa swab at rapid test sa show nyo bakit kailangan pa po mag-tweet ng hate? Pasa san? Di [niyo] din po alam ang pinagdadaanan namin. Sana po kinausap [niyo] kami maayos. Nakikipagusap po kami ng maayos sa prod [niyo!]” he tweeted.

Baninay then landed on the trending topic of local Twitter along with the sentence “I was positive” as netizens corrected the vlogger for her perceived clickbait title.

It should be I WAS POSITIVE. Ms. Baninay.

I AM POSITIVE saying that as of the moment and the time u upload your vlog people will think na u r still +. And I don't know if ung date ang edited sa pinned. pic.twitter.com/pywTifWqOL — my goodness gREIcJOSS. (@bhannahnaaa) August 19, 2020

Maybe next time be responsible, Baninay. "I am positive" and "I was positive" are different. Even I thought your uploads were recent. It inflicts misinformation and panic to the people you recently met. putting dates into your vlog isn't that hard, is it? https://t.co/I3vDtIXVDk — 𝘼𝙨𝙝 𝙂𝙤𝙣𝙯𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨 (@_ashonfleek) August 19, 2020

Most vulnerable

Children and the elderly are deemed the most vulnerable of the coronavirus disease.

Based on the health department’s data, there are 5.2% female elderlies, who are ages 80-years-old and above, who have died because of the disease. Their chances of recovering are slim at 0.6%.

Meanwhile, there are 0.5% female children from 0 to 4-years-old who have died of the disease. Male children from the same age range who have lost their lives are at 0.6%.

The United States’ Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that the risk of being severely affected by the viral disease increases as one age.

“For example, people in their 50s are at higher risk for severe illness than people in their 40s. Similarly, people in their 60s or 70s are, in general, at higher risk for severe illness than people in their 50s. The greatest risk for severe illness from COVID-19 is among those aged 85 or older,” CDC said.

“Severe illness means that the person with COVID-19 may require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die,” it added.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it was concerned the spread of the novel coronavirus was being driven by people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, many of which were unaware they were infected.

RELATED: Pandemic now driven by 20s, 30s, 40s group, many asymptomatic – WHO