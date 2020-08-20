‘Sana all nakakalabas’: Did Awra take a swipe at vlogger Buknoy’s ‘privilege’?

Actor-comedian Awra Briguela allegedly called out YouTube vlogger Buknoy Glamurrr for supposedly violating mandated minimum health protocols to be observed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” actor retweeted a now-deleted post of Buknoy, whose real name is Andrew Luis Lapid, and commented on the supposed privileged of the vlogger.

“SANA ALL NAKAKALABAS NG WALANG FACE MASK, SANA ALL NASUNOD SA PROTOCOL AT SANA ALL WALANG CURFEW YUNG LUGAR,” he wrote on Thursday morning in response to the vlogger’s post.

Buknoy’s controversial video featured him dressed-up and walking in a residential street at night with no face mask. However, the time and date of the incident cannot be established.

He also appeared to delete his post but some Twitter users and a showbiz-centered Facebook account claimed to provide videos and screengrabs of his posts.

In the reposted video, the vlogger acted like he was drunk and exclaimed: “Sino single? Sana all may jowa! Sana all tsismosa! Sana all may pera na dimunyu ka!”

This prompted Buknoy’s name to enter the local Twitter’s top trending list on Thursday afternoon.

The viral video reposted by a Twitter user gained around 119,600 views as of this writing.

The same video was featured on Facebook page “Kapamilya Kingdom,” a social media account dedicated to giving updates on ABS-CBN artists.

It also claimed that Buknoy offered an explanation about it, although the tweet can no longer be found on his account. There are no videos about it on his YouTube vlog as well.

“Kapamilya Kingdom” shared a supposed screenshot of the vlogger’s tweet, which reads: “Sa mga nagsabing violator ako, no sinadya ko yung pagtanggal ng mask for 20 seconds and clarification… Hindi ako lasing :))”

Nevertheless, Buknoy’s video earned criticisms from Twitter users who saw the now-viral clip on their own feeds.

“Here we go again Buknoy, aren’t you tired? You just violated the curfew + no mask + no face shield protocol. You should rest for a while, ’cause you’re getting worse,” tweeted an online user in response to the video.

“You are an influencer yet you violate rules na simple. NO FACE MASK. Curfew hours. Tapos sisigaw ka sa gitna ng dilim, nambulabog ka pa. What irritates me the most is ‘yung kaibigan niyang hindi man lang pinatahimik si BUKNOY,” commented another online user.

“How come a 16-years-old BUKNOY GLAMURRR ALLOWED TO GO OUTSIDE. First, he is a minor. Second, even though the video is scripted, he should wear his mask and face shield. THIRD, BATAS AY BATAS. ANG UNFAIR NAMAN ‘DI BA!! INFLUENCER KA MAN O HINDI, SUMUNOD KA SA BATAS!!” wrote another Twitter user.

This is not the first time that Buknoy was lambasted for his behavior.

Last month, the vlogger went viral for his remarks which social media users perceived as a form of belittling tricycle drivers when he talked about reaching one’s dreams.

Minimum health protocols

The government has made it mandatory for everyone to wear a face mask in the public since April in a bid to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 which has infected more than 170,000 people in the country.

Violations of the directive have resulted in arrests and some, altercations with authorities.

Meanwhile, face shields, on top of face masks, are also now required in workplaces and public transport but it has yet to be decided if it will be part of the standard health protocol set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Some local government units have also implemented curfew hours for its residents in a supposed bid to reduce movement and transmission risks among the community.

Malacañang on Wednesday said that under the stricter general community quarantine, the cities of Metro Manila, the region with the highest number of active coronavirus cases, would follow a unified curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to be implemented by its local government units.