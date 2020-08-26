Why singer Paolo Santos denied supposed involvement in online concert for Duterte

Filipino singer Paolo Santos denied being part of the upcoming online concert launched for President Rodrigo Duterte after the supposed inclusion of his name in an event poster.

The musician, best known for his acoustic rendition of “Moonlight Over Paris,” informed the public that he is not part of the line-up of performers expected to virtually serenade the chief executive on August 30.

“It has come to my attention that an announcement is going around saying I am one of the participants in a concert scheduled for Aug 30 called ‘Songs for Duterte,'” Santos wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

“I’d like to make it clear here that I am not participating in it and have nothing to do with it. I thank those who called my attention to it and showed concern. You can catch news of my future performances and schedule on this page,” he added.

Copies of a poster advertising the virtual concert launched by the Volunteer Artists for Duterte headed by singer Jimmy Bondoc went viral on social media which included Santos’ name.

A Google reverse image search revealed that while it was uploaded by many social media users, the page of NDMstudios—which advertises the concert—also appeared among the links of the poster’s supposed origin.

Accessing NDMstudios’ link from the Google search, however, leads to an unavailable page that Facebook says could’ve happened due to the change in privacy settings or its deletion from the social network site.

NDMstudios does not currently have the poster on its page but it has uploaded an “updated” poster that includes a longer roster of performers who intend to serenade a “very tired” Duterte, according to Bondoc.

Santos’ name is not included in the list, contrary to the blue-tinged poster going around social media.

Performers in the lineup include Freddie Aguilar, Dulce, Imelda Papin, Njel de Mesa, Chad Borja, Moymoy “Moymoy Palaboy” Macasero and Tina Paner.

Current and past appointees of the Duterte administration are also among the personalities listed.

These are Overseas Workers Welfare Administration deputy administrator Mocha Uson, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner Greco Belgica, former Tourism Undersecretary for Advocacy and Public Affairs Kat De Castro and former OWWA deputy administrator Arnell Ignacio, among others.

Former spokesperson and chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo is also included in the performers’ list.

Bondoc, the leader of the group and a staunch supporter of Duterte, was also appointed as the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation Assistant Vice President for Entertainment in 2016.

The initiative was launched in an attempt to sing to the “very tired” president amid challenging times, according to Bondoc.

Meanwhile, Santos’ supposed inclusion in the blue-tinged poster spurred both criticisms and laudatory remarks from some social media users.

“Ksksydgsvsg OK OK I CAN STILL STAN PAOLO SANTOS,” wrote a Twitter user after the singer denied his supposed involvement.

Palanca award-winning writer Ogie Rosa reminded Filipinos that Santos, despite his denial, had campaigned for Duterte by performing in the latter’s campaign trails before.

Paolo Santos campaigned for Duterte in 2016 and was appointed as MTRCB Board Member. I'm sorry to burst everyone's bubble but Paolo is DDS. pic.twitter.com/06mzfblUGR — Ogie Rosa (@ogie_rosa) August 26, 2020

The singer was also granted a position as a board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board which is tasked to screen and rate movies and TV programs.