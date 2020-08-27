Smart brings Ellie Goulding’s The Brightest Blue Experience online concert to Filipino fans

(As released) Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. makes it simpler for Filipinos to score tickets and watch Ellie Goulding’s The Brightest Blue Experience along with millions of fans around the world.

Smart has partnered with LIVENow, a pay-per-view service, which shall broadcast the British singer-songwriter’s one-off exclusive virtual concert live on August 27 from London’s iconic Victoria & Albert Museum.

The showcase will see Ellie perform tracks from her new album for the first time as well as some fan favorites, accompanied by a special ensemble of live musicians and a very special guest.

Smart subscribers can buy their tickets and conveniently charge this to their postpaid bill. To do this, subscribers only need to sign up at https://www.live-now.com, select Pay Your Phone, then choose Smart as a mode of payment. Smart Prepaid customers can also conveniently buy their concert pass using their prepaid load.

Digital concerts in the new normal

As the world continues to deal with the pandemic situation, online concerts have become a huge source of entertainment for the quarantined public.

Through this, Smart continues to bring subscribers closer to their passions, in this case, music, by giving them easy access to world-class talents amid the new normal.

Ellie Goulding’s The Brightest Blue Experience adds to the string of local and international artists that Smart has brought closer to Filipino fans through exclusive experiences and elevated lifestyle perks.

Country’s fastest mobile data network

Smart subscribers can enjoy the concert seamlessly powered by the country’s fastest mobile data network, as recognized by third-party analytics firms, such as Ookla and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, recently named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the first half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 18.33, with average speeds of 15.94 Mbps for download and 7.57 Mbps for upload, based on 2,810,963 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, reported in its April 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload, and Download Speed Experience, Voice App Experience, Games Experience, and 4G Availability.

To know more about The Brightest Blue Experience concert, visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/smartEllieGoulding.