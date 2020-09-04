‘Biggest and most genuine heart’: Lloyd Cafe Cadena mourned by YouTubers, fans

Catalina Ricci S. Madarang
September 4, 2020 - 6:56 PM
This is a file photo of Lloyd Cafe Cadena (Lloyd Cafe Cadena/Facebook)

Comedian-YouTuber Lloyd Café Cadena passed away on Friday, September 4. He was 26.

His death was confirmed in a short message on his official Facebook page account.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time,” the post read.

As of writing, the Cadena family did not provide details on the cause of his death.

Following the tragic news, tweets about Cadena’s death, including the phrases “Grabe 2020” and the name of Emman Nimedez, another Filipino YouTuber who succumbed to leukemia last month, immediately dominated the Philippine Trends list on Twitter.

Cadena’s colleagues and former schoolmates Mark Averilla or Macoy Dubs and Kenneth Glenn Manuel or Sir K, also 2019 bar topnotcher, were among the first personalities who expressed their grief over the vlogger’s passing.

Several Filipinos who had been Cadena’s followers for years also expressed how much they will miss Cadena’s common remark “Gusto mo ‘yon? gusto ko yon!” he utters in his videos.

His peers on social media and the local vlogging scene also voiced out their disbelief and sadness over the demise of their friend.

Oh no…. 🥺😢 Is it true? Lloyd Cafe Cadena no no..😣

Posted by Alodia Gosiengfiao on Friday, September 4, 2020

Some celebrities, who are also YouTubers, likewise mourned Cadena’s death.

Cadena, also known as “Kween LC,” is considered as among the pioneer Filipino content creators on YouTube and became popular because of his humorous skits and vlogs.

He started his main channel with his namesake on May 28, 2011, and had since earned over five million subscribers.

His other channel where he uploads his vlogs called Lloyd Café Cadena VLOGS was launched way back in June 2010 and accumulated over three million subscribers since.

Aside from his funny content, Cadena was also a known philanthropist who provides school supplies to students every year.

He was also considered an inspiration by many because of his videos where he showed his love to his family.

Prior to this, last July, the vlogger was also talked about because of his newly renovated stairs at home which he described as “Toblerone stairs” because its structure resembled the shape of the popular chocolate brand.

Cadena also served as a radio jock for Love Radio 90.7 and an author of his first book titled “Ex-Rated” under ABS-CBN Publishing.

