‘Biggest and most genuine heart’: Lloyd Cafe Cadena mourned by YouTubers, fans

Comedian-YouTuber Lloyd Café Cadena passed away on Friday, September 4. He was 26.

His death was confirmed in a short message on his official Facebook page account.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time,” the post read.

As of writing, the Cadena family did not provide details on the cause of his death.

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe… Posted by Lloyd Cafe Cadena on Friday, September 4, 2020

Following the tragic news, tweets about Cadena’s death, including the phrases “Grabe 2020” and the name of Emman Nimedez, another Filipino YouTuber who succumbed to leukemia last month, immediately dominated the Philippine Trends list on Twitter.

Cadena’s colleagues and former schoolmates Mark Averilla or Macoy Dubs and Kenneth Glenn Manuel or Sir K, also 2019 bar topnotcher, were among the first personalities who expressed their grief over the vlogger’s passing.

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe… Posted by Lloyd Cafe Cadena on Friday, September 4, 2020

This is the post in @LloydCadena’s official FB page. If you are religious, please offer prayers for him. If you’re not, offer comfort to his loved ones and remember him for all his good deeds. Rest in Peace, Lloyd Cadena. pic.twitter.com/pNEqRjiIdJ — K Manuel 🎪 (@theklmanuel) September 4, 2020

Several Filipinos who had been Cadena’s followers for years also expressed how much they will miss Cadena’s common remark “Gusto mo ‘yon? gusto ko yon!” he utters in his videos.

"gusto mo 'yon? gusto ko yon!!" we will miss this line forever. RIP KWEEN LLOYD CADENA. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/nTnpuJMcmk — 치형 cci⁷ (@ccihyung_) September 4, 2020

His peers on social media and the local vlogging scene also voiced out their disbelief and sadness over the demise of their friend.

I lost my bestfriend today. 💔 😭 — Madam Ely (@TheMadamEly) September 4, 2020

Oh no…. 🥺😢 Is it true? Lloyd Cafe Cadena no no..😣 Posted by Alodia Gosiengfiao on Friday, September 4, 2020

before all the influencers, lloyd cadena was already existing. LC really used his platform discussing and advocating social and political issues. it’s really sad. you will truly be missed. 2020 you are a bitch. — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) September 4, 2020

Lloyd had one of the biggest and most genuine hearts of the YouTubePH community. He was always filled with kindness, warmth and joy. Maraming salamat, mahal na mahal ka namin. — Janina Vela ✨🇵🇭 (@janinavela) September 4, 2020

Lloyd Cadena is one of the most humorous, genuine and humble creators in the industry. He made me feel comfortable when we first met. Such a wonderful soul. You will be missed. Thank you for inspiring us. Rest in paradise, Lloyd. — Kerwin King (@imkerwinking) September 4, 2020

Rest in peace, @LloydCadena. You are a legend. — Benedict Cua (@benedict_cua) September 4, 2020

Some celebrities, who are also YouTubers, likewise mourned Cadena’s death.

Marami kami napasaya at napatawa mo.. We will miss how your laugh can make us laugh.. We will miss you.. Let's pray for his whole family and friends.. ang lungkot talaga bigla grabe 😭 @LloydCadena pic.twitter.com/TjnlI9sJau — Alex Gonzaga (@Mscathygonzaga) September 4, 2020

RIP Lloyd Cadena.

hindi ako makapaniwala.

💔💔💔 — MAJA (@dprincessmaja) September 4, 2020

oh my god. Lloyd Cadena was such a joy to watch. Rest in peace. 💔 — mr (@MissMarisRacal) September 4, 2020

The thing that makes death scarriest is that it gives no warnings at all. Rest in Peace Lloyd Cadena. 🥺🙏🏻 — Andrea Brillantes🌻 (@ItsAndreaB_) September 4, 2020

Cadena, also known as “Kween LC,” is considered as among the pioneer Filipino content creators on YouTube and became popular because of his humorous skits and vlogs.

He started his main channel with his namesake on May 28, 2011, and had since earned over five million subscribers.

His other channel where he uploads his vlogs called Lloyd Café Cadena VLOGS was launched way back in June 2010 and accumulated over three million subscribers since.

Aside from his funny content, Cadena was also a known philanthropist who provides school supplies to students every year.

He was also considered an inspiration by many because of his videos where he showed his love to his family.

Prior to this, last July, the vlogger was also talked about because of his newly renovated stairs at home which he described as “Toblerone stairs” because its structure resembled the shape of the popular chocolate brand.