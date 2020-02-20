JaDine’s ‘Never Not Love You,’ 2 more Filipino films can be watched via streaming on March 1

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Fans may soon catch the endeared love team “JaDine” in a film titled “Never Not Love You” via online streaming starting March 1.

Online streaming giant Netflix made the announcement on February 20, the fourth anniversary date of James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s first concert “JaDine in Love,” where they officially announced that they are a couple.

On Thursday, “James and Nadine” were among the top trending topics on local Twitter with more than 3,700 tweets of fans who are recalling and gushing over their first concert.

James then uttered the precious “I love you” to Nadine and fans were sharing that moment on the micro-blogging platform.

The on-screen partners turned lovers, however, announced their break-up last month to “focus on themselves and their careers.”

RELATED: Celebrity couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s breakup sends social media to a frenzy

The 2018 film “Never Not Love You,” directed by Antoinette Jadaone, was their last film as a couple.

James played the role of freelance graphic artist Gio Smith, who also moonlights as a tattoo artist while Nadine portrayed the role of Joanne Candelaria, a career woman who works in an advertising industry.

The film revolved on how career opportunities that took them abroad and their individual ambitions threatened the future of their relationship.

Aside from the JaDine film, Netflix said two other Filipino films will launch on the streaming application on March 1. These are films also released in 2018 titled “Ang Pambansang Third Wheel” and “Squad Goals.”

“Ang Pambansang Third Wheel” is a 2018 Filipino romantic comedy film starring Sam Milby and Yassi Pressman while comedy film “Squad Goals” is starred by Viva artists Ella Cruz, Julian Trono, Vitto Marquez, Andrew Muhlach, Dan Huschka and Jack Reid, among others.