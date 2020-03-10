Raffy Tulfo’s ‘Aksyon Center’ won’t be accepting cases for the meantime due to COVID-19

Filipinos will have to wait until they can air their grievances to Raffy Tulfo‘s “Aksyon Center” as it temporarily stopped accepting cases following President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of public health emergency amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The management of News5 said that it implemented the move as a form of preventive measure for the public, specifically those who wanted to seek help from the controversial broadcaster.

“Pansamantala munang isasara ang Aksyon Center para sa kaligtasan ng mga complainant sa gitna ng pagdami ng kaso ng COVID-19,” the caption of their Facebook post reads.

Tulfo hosts the “Wanted sa Radyo” program with Sharee Roman, a public affairs show that investigates and exposes cases of abuse and exploitation.

One of its most popular segments is the “Sumbong at Aksyon” where complainants are presented with on-the-spot solutions by the broadcaster.

Tulfo also anchors “Aksyon sa Tanghali” which has a public service segment, “Itimbre mo kay Tulfo/Ipa-Raffy Mo,” that airs and acts on complaints from ordinary Filipinos.

His YouTube account, “Raffy Tulfo in Action,” has 10.8 million subscribers and generates 5 million views, based on the channel statistics on his profile.

There are other audience-oriented shows that have temporarily banned live audiences on the set amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

These are GMA Network’s “Eat Bulaga,” ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime,” “ASAP Natin ‘To,” “Magandang Buhay,” “Banana Sundae” and “I Can See Your Voice.”

Service-oriented programs

When News5 announced that the broadcaster’s “Aksyon Center” will temporarily refrain from accommodating Filipinos, some social media users were saddened since a huge part of Tulfo’s appeal comes from the way he tackles the grievances of the public.

“Paano na lang, wala nako panoorin,” a Facebook user said.

“Maraming tatamaan ng Tulfo withdrawal symptom,” another online user commented.

“Kawawa naman ang mga ordinaryong api na sa Tulfo lang (umaasa),” wrote another Filipino.

Raffy, along with his brothers Erwin, Ben and Mon, are among the most controversial radio and television personalities in the country.

The Tulfo brothers are known for their service-oriented broadcast programs and hard-hitting commentaries which have prompted many Filipinos to turn to them instead of going to court to air personal and legal concerns.

Observers noted that the Tulfos’ programs offer “trial by publicity” and “instant justice” that makes it appealing to the masses instead of relying on judicial procedures which are supposed to administer justice according to law.

Last month, the bodyguard of Sarah Geronimo surprised the public when he went to Raffy Tulfo instead after he initially refused to file formal charges against Matteo Guidicelli.