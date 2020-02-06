One canceled event after another in Philippines, no thanks to nCoV scare

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Major events, including visits of international celebrities to the Philippines, have been canceled over the threat of the 2019 novel coronavirus that has taken the lives of more than 500 people worldwide even if it has not yet been considered a pandemic.

These events include activities that have always drawn tourists from around the country such as the highly anticipated opening parade of Baguio’s flower festival, among others.

The efforts were done as a preventive measure purportedly to contain and prevent the spread of the viral disease which has affected more than a dozen countries including China, South Korea, the United States and the Philippines.

Local

The city government of the country’s “Summer Capital” has postponed the opening parade of this year’s Panagbenga which is usually celebrated at the start of February, as well as “all crowd-drawing activities for the next three weeks.”

Baguio has been celebrating the Panagbenga—also known as “season of blooming” of flowers—for over two decades. It is popular among local and foreign tourists.

UPDATE: In light of the 2019-nCoV situation, the City Mayor has announced cancellation of the Opening Parade along with… Posted by Baguio City Guide on Monday, January 20, 2020

The Cultural Center of the Philippines also canceled this year’s Pasinaya festival which was slated to run from February 7 to 9, 2020 over concerns about the nCoV.

The open-house festival has attracted thousands of spectators who can “see-all-they-want” for a suggested minimum donation. It is also considered the country’s “biggest multi-arts festival” for the past 15 years.

The CCP regretfully cancels Pasinaya 2020.“As the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus as a public… Posted by Cultural Center of the Philippines on Friday, January 31, 2020

Regional and national activities of the Department of Education for the month of February was also postponed for preventive measures to keep students safe amid the outbreak.

Such activities include the National Schools Press Conference, the National Festival of Talents, National Science and Technology Fair and regional meets like Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones clarified that this year’s Palarang Pambansa, an annual multi-sport event involving student-athletes, is not part of the slew of cancelations.

DepEd Memorandum No. 15, s. 2020First Set of Policy Directives of the DepEd Task Force nCoV(Dated February 4, 2020)#STOPnCoV #SulongEduKalidad #LeonorBriones #DepEdPhilippines #DepEdTayo Posted by DepEd Philippines on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The Philippine Sports Commission also canceled several events including the National Sports Summit 2020, the Philippine National Games, Children’s Games and Batang Pinoy, among others.

The sports agency also gave a formal recommendation to postpone the 2020 ASEAN Paragames slated to happen in Clark, Pampanga next month.

ADVISORY: PSC-managed events such as the National Sports Summit 2020, Philippine National Games, Children's Games,… Posted by PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The Philippine Military Academy‘s annual alumni homecoming set to happen on February 14 and 15 was also postponed and rescheduled to February 22 in consideration of the health and safety of cadets, alumni and their families.

The cancelation came after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed his support to postpone the event amid the nCoV outbreak.

The homecoming is an event where PMA alumni are welcomed back to the academy to reconnect and celebrate their achievements.

International personalities



The fan meet of South Korean boy group EXO, care of Nature Republic Philippines, has also been canceled. The event was supposed to happen on February 22 to mark the South Korean cosmetics brands’ eight anniversary in the country.

Nature Republic added that it has been “anxiously monitoring the progress of the situation with the nCoV virus” which has severely affected countries in the Asian region.

“We regret to inform all of you that the Journey to the Nature Republic in Manila on Feb 22.2020 will be canceled,” it announced.

EXO is one of the biggest boy groups in the South Korean entertainment and music industry with an extremely large following in the Philippines.

NOTICE TO PUBLICFor the past few weeks, our team from both local and foreign have been anxiously monitoring the… Posted by Nature Republic Philippines on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The leads of the Netflix teen romance “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” wouldn’t be able to grace Manila this February as well.

The fan meet of Lana Candor (Lara Covey) and Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky), which was supposed to happen on February 15 after the sequel’s release and Valentine’s Day, will not push through as preventive measures amid the nCoV outbreak.

We're sad to announce that the To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You event is no longer happening this February, but your health and safety will always come first 💕 Posted by Netflix on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Netflix Philippines, the organizer of the event, also released a “letter” from the two characters addressed to the fans.

P.S. You've got a letter from Lana and Noah 💌 Posted by Netflix on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The book-signing events of international bestselling author Mitch Albom on February 16 and 16 were also canceled “for the safety of everyone involved” due to the outbreak.

“Mitch is deeply saddened by the news and said, ‘I plan to honor my promise to visit the Philippines as soon as possible,'” part of National Book Store’s statement said.

“Thank you for your understanding. Please stay tuned for updates regarding the new schedule for these events,” it added.

Albom is the author of “Tuesdays with Morrie,” “The Five People You Meet on Heaven,” “For One More Day” and “Have a Little Faith.”

We are grateful for the excitement shown by Filipino readers for the Mitch Albom book signing events in… Posted by National Book Store on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

South Korean variety show “Running Man” also postponed its Manila tour set to happen on February 9 and had it rescheduled on June 21.

“We cannot let any sad case happen if someone is not feeling well or people around them start feeling ill because of attending the show. Therefore, after careful consideration and much thought, we decided to postpone the show,” the show’s statement said.

“Running Man” stars Yoo Jae-suk, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min, Kim Jong-kook, Lee Kwang-soo, Yang Se-chan, Haha and Ji Seok-jin.

It is a variety show where casts and guests compete in several games and competitions in a number of locations in South Korea.

Runners! Please carefully read this special announcement from our friends in Running Man. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Till we meet each other again ~ pic.twitter.com/X8pqWCU0nq — ☺️ HAPPEE (@happeehour) February 6, 2020

Welsh singer-songwriter Novo Amor has also canceled his appearance to this year’s Wanderland Music Arts & Festival which would happen on March 7 and 8 in Alabang.

Novo used to be part of the festival’s line-up which includes Ben&Ben, IV of Spades, Sabrina Claudio, Bruno Major and Omar Apollo.

Wanderland is an annual outdoor music and arts festival that features local and international local live indie music and art installations.

We are sad to announce that Novo Amor will be unable to perform at #WanderlandMusicFest 2020.Kindly see his statement below. Thank you, Wanderers for your kind understanding. Posted by Wanderland on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

South Korean singer and actor Ong Seong Wu also postponed his fan meet in Manila scheduled on February 25 amid the nCoV outbreak.

He used to be part of South Korean boy group Wanna One and starred in the drama “At Eighteen” which earned him the Best New Actor and Hallyu Star Award at the 12th Korean Drama Awards.