Filipino documentaries are nominated at New York Festival, thanks to these teams

Award-winning ABS-CBN reporter Jeff Canoy expressed his gratitude to the teams whom he helped produce three documentaries that are finalists to this year’s New York Festival.

These films are “Ang Babae ng Balangiga,” Red Alert’s “Tigdas (Measles)” episode and #NOFILTER’s “Tao Po (Is Anybody Home?).”

“Congrats to the teams! Para sa mahal naming Pilipinas! Mabuhay ang malayang pamamahayag!” Canoy said on Twitter.

Canoy described these films as “different,” citing that they tell inspiring stories of Filipino women.

“Three very different stories with one common denominator: strong and inspiring Filipinas at the center,” he said.

The “Ang Babae ng Balangiga” tells the role of Visayan heroine Casiana Nacionales in the bloody Balangiga Massacre in 1901.

On the other hand, The “Tigdas (Measles)” episode of Red Alert, a program that promotes emergency preparedness and safety, recounts the experience of a five-year-old child with measles.

Lastly, the “Tao Po” episode of #NOFILTER, ABS-CBN’s TV documentary series, follows the story of a mother and daughter with special needs.

A total of 17 TV shows from the Philippines received nominations at the New York Film Festivals for TV and Film Awards.

Aside from these three, the other ABS-CBN nominees are two episodes from the networks “Local Legends,” as well as the the following documentaries: “Alab,” “HIV Rising” and “Invisible.”

GMA Network, meanwhile, earned nine nominations at the international festival.

These include the following:

“Stand for Truth” “State of the Nation” “The Atom Araullo Specials” Two episodes from “The Atom Araullo Specials” “Big Catch” from “Born to be Wild” “Aeta Squadron/Female Spies” episode from “Brigada” “Investigative Documentaries” “Reporter’s Notebook” which is already an eight-time New York Festival World Medalist

According to the New York Festival website, the TV and Film Awards recognizes works from over 50 countries.

Overall, the festival “honor and promote the exceptional and innovative content being created today on all continents and seen across all platforms.”

“We respect the achievements of the many talented men and women who make up the worldwide creative community,” the website read.