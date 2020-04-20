This is how you can be productive on Twitter during COVID-19 quarantine period

As Filipinos observe home quarantine as part of measures to mitigate the novel coronavirus from spreading, microblogging platform Twitter listed ways on how they could stay productive despite the suspension of onsite work and classes.

Twitter Philippines said that Filipinos can find inspirations, discover new things and get information real-time while they scroll through the platform during the quarantine period.

The platform reported that pandemic-related tweets have “spiked up to 283 percent in March on January and February combined,” indicating that people prefer scouring the text-based social networking service when it comes to looking for information.

RELATED: This is how Twitter fights disinformation and fake news amid COVID-19 outbreak

“Staying in their own homes did not stop the Filipino spirit from being united. On Twitter, people from all walks of life are doing their share to help communities and raise awareness to issues that matter the most,” it said on a statement.

The platform said that Filipinos have achieved purposeful activities online through the following:

Creating art to reduce stress

Twitter said that creative Filipinos have turned to art in a bid to reduce their stress and anxiety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Others have launched commissions in which proceeds will go to donation drives meant to support frontliners.

Now on it's third week since I started that challenge for my co artist 😊 3rd entry will be a bnw, waiting for a good quality artwork this time 🤧

Watercolor on paper

Ig: tubigatpapel#artph #ArtistOnTwitter #ArtistsAtHomeSessions pic.twitter.com/WJDc9524p0 — Tubig at Papel (@MirasolJeremiah) April 2, 2020

Local artists have been showing their artworks through the #ArtPH hashtag while the #ArtForMedPH is meant to support medical workers and hospitals through funds from commissions.

hello! i want to help my fellow filipinos who are in need during the COVID-19 pandemic so i'm opening commissions for a cause 🧡 i'll be linking donation drives that you can donate to in a thread below, rts are also appreciated!#ArtforMedPH #artph #ReliefPH pic.twitter.com/D8gol0IAKF — 𝐣𝐚𝐢 ˚* ❀ | #ArtforMedPH (open!) (@mitsurugay) April 4, 2020

Being in-the-know with the help of expert advice

Despite the enhanced community quarantine, Twitter said that Filipinos can still get their much-needed advice from medical experts and credible health organizations without leaving their homes and going to clinics.

The Department of Health regularly releases practical tips on how to keep healthy through short animated videos and colorful infographics that make health-related guidelines easier to follow.

Paano aalagaan ang mga kapamilyang maselan ang kalagayan o mahina ang immune system? Sundin ang mga tips upang COVID-19 ay maiwasan.#BeatCOVID19#WeHealAsOne#COVID19PH pic.twitter.com/FajLjwUVrz — Department of Health (@DOHgovph) April 10, 2020

The account of UNICEF Philippines also shares reminders on proper handwashing and maintenance of good hygiene, especially for children, from time to time.

Twitter additionally noted that they have “plenty of informative and practical advice for expecting mothers and parents on how they can proactively spot and address their child’s concerns especially on coping up during these unprecedented times.”

Mahalaga na pakinggan at maunawan ang mga bata para matugunan ang stress, takot, pagkainip at pangangamba na nararanasan nila dahil sa #COVID19. #mentalhealth pic.twitter.com/YRz6IntAye — UNICEF Philippines (@unicefphils) April 1, 2020

Apart from that, Filipinos can also seek advice from renowned physicians through the HealthXPh‘s Twitter chats every Saturday.

Moderated by Dr. Gia Sison and some of her friends in the healthcare industry, the initiative aims to spark conversations on topics of health and well-being.

#HealthXPh chat for tonight is about COVID-19! Join us 9pm manila time! https://t.co/ViNORigRn0 — HealthXPh (@HealthXPh) March 7, 2020

Learning something new

Twitter said that the quarantine period can be an opportunity to “discover a new hobby, continue an unfinished project, or even dive on widening one’s knowledge to have a better grasp of the current situation.”

Filipinos interested in history, economics or political theory can follow user “Lakan” who utilizes the platform to discuss public issues, labor and other topics that people may find relevant nowadays.

“Lakan” even launches short videos and Twitter threads to make his “online lessons” digestible and easier to comprehend.

Trying to compress everything in 140 seconds is hard but here’s today’s vlog! The difference between labor and labor power. pic.twitter.com/UsqOhwaLg0 — Lakan (@immanuellakant) March 25, 2020

Keeping a safe space online

Filipinos can also find ways on how to manage cabin fever—a phenomenon arising from prolonged instances of restricted movement—and keep their anxieties at bay through mental health checks.

Twitter account “Mental Health PH” shares daily reminders on how people can promote and protect one’s mental health amid the ongoing global health crisis through the hashtag “#RecoverTogether.”