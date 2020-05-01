Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction’ is real life ‘Call of Duty’ game, according to viewers

Streaming giant Netflix released “Extraction” last April 24 and it has since received raves online.

This movie filmed in India and Thailand stars Chris Hemsworth, who plays the lead character Tyler Rake.

“Rake is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy,” the synopsis read.

“Extraction” directed by Sam Hargrave also stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour.

This film is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production. It was also produced by Hemsworth, Russo brothers: Joel and Anthony as well as Mike Larocca, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin.

As its release coincided with the enhanced community quarantine currently in place in several parts of the country, Filipinos who have seen the movie took to social media to air their reviews on the film.

The film made it to the top trending list on local Twitter early this week.

Filipino and international viewers likened the film to “Call of Duty,” the iconic first-person shooter game, for its action-packed scenes and camera shots.

“Sobrang ganda ng movie feeling ko naglalaro ako ng Call of Duty sa mga barilan scene,” a travel blogger said in her Facebook review.

“Extraction on Netflix is taking me on an adventure. The POV during filming is phenomenal. It feels like a real-life COD!,” a Twitter user also said.

i just watched Extraction and HOOOO what a great f’n movie. reminded me of cutscenes from the old Call of Duty games. pic.twitter.com/YomqTKEfnz — david. (@malakingDHECK) May 1, 2020

‘Call of Duty’ meets ‘John Wick’

Aside from “Call of Duty,” other viewers and film critics also likened Extraction to Keanu Reeves’ neo-noir action thriller film series “John Wick” because of its stunts and sequences.

A contributor of Forbes described the film as “’John Wick’ running through a ‘Call of Duty’ campaign mission because that’s exactly how it feels.”

John Wick is the assassin expert character played by Reeves.

“We tend to describe all close-quarters, brutal, gun-based combat as “John Wick-like” these days, and Extraction features a lot of those sequences that are every bit as intense and amazing as what you’ve seen Keanu do as Wick, if not more so,” Paul Tassi wrote on Forbes.

“As for the Call of Duty angle, if you’ve played those games, you may have questioned the realism of how you, a single soldier, can gun down 200+ enemies over the course of a mission, as that would never happen in real life. Well, Extraction is what happens when you try to translate that to screen, and Hemsworth’s bodycount as Tyler is astronomical. Yet, it never feels ridiculous and if Call of Duty ever was to make a movie, they’d be lucky if it worked half as well as what we’re seeing here,” he added.

From Thor to Tyler Rake

Some Filipinos, meanwhile, praised Hemsworth for his portrayal of lead character Rake, a gun-toting mercenary.

They tagged the actor on social media, who is also known for playing “Thor” in eight Marvel Cinematic Universe films, as they laud the film for its action-filled scenes.

“Solid Movie! Must Watch. From gun handling, Number of ammo per magazine per kind of gun (yes binilang ko), Knife fighting, Hand to hand combat and the use of muzzle strikes. Galing ni Thor!” a Facebook user said.

23 mins in and #Extraction on @netflix is pushing me now at my seat’s edge! Already filled with adrenaline pumping scenes! 😱🤯👌🏼💯 @chrishemsworth @Netflix_PH — Leks Espayos (@leks13) April 25, 2020

On @netflix PH Thor got guns, a lot of guns this time 👏👏👏💪💪💪🔥🔥🔥 You want an action filled film? Chris Hemsworth got you. . . #Extraction #Netflix #Day42ECQ #AndSoThere — Ehms Singh (@EhmsSingh) April 26, 2020