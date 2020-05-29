New Japanese anime movie from ‘Sailor Moon’ maker coming to Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix on Friday announced that a new Japanese animation film will launch on its platform next month.

“A Whisker Away” an anime movie about love, magic and cats is directed by “Sailor Moon” director Junichi Satoh.

It will premiere globally on June 18 on Netflix.

Netflix also released a trailer amid the premiere announcement.

The new anime film’s main cast include Mirai Shida (the main cast of Ghibli’s “The Secret World of Arrietty”, cast of Ghibli’s “The Wind Rises”), Natsuki Hanae (main cast of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” and “Tokyo Ghoul”) and Koichi Yamadera (main cast of “Ghost in the shell: SAC_2045).

It’s written by Mari Okada (“Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day”, “The Anthem of the Heart”) and produced by Twin Engine. The anime production was spearheaded by Studio Colorido.

Netflix said the “A Whisker Away” will revolve around “Miyo Sasaki, nicknamed “Muge” meaning “infinitely mysterious,” has a bright personality and is full of energy at school and at home. She is also secretly in love with her classmate Kento Hinode.”

“Miyo tries repeatedly to get Kento’s attention, but he takes no notice of her. She realizes that the only way to get close to him is to transform into a cat, but at some point, the boundary between herself and the cat becomes ambiguous, and she is forced to give up her life as a human,” the synopsis read.

