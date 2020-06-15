Black Sheep’s first digital series starring Tony Labrusca zeroes in on ‘Boys Love’ concept

Black Sheep, a studio under ABS-CBN Films, announced that it will release a digital series focusing on Filipino BL or a “Boys Love” concept with filmmaker Petersen Vargas, the director of “2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten.”

The series will star Tony Labrusca, Vivoree Esclito and JC Alcantara.

The project is the studio’s first digital series as an ABS-CBN film outfit.

Vargas is known for directing the youth-oriented film “2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten” which was named Cinema One Original‘s best picture in 2016.

It tells the tale of a friendless achiever in high school whose life changes after the arrival of two half-American brothers in their town.

Meanwhile, the new project of Black Sheep earned praises from some Filipino online users who expressed their excitement over a locally-made series that focuses on the concept of BL.

bish??? BL with Tony L? BISH IM SOLD!!! 🤩🤩 — rosie (@any4_d) June 14, 2020

“MAMA, ANG @Black_SheepPH MAGKAKAROON NG BL SERIES?!?!?!!! MAMA, SIGURADONG MAGANDA ‘TOOO!!! TAPOS SI TONY L. ANG BIDAAAA?!?!!!! MAMA, PALABAN ‘TO!!!” another Twitter user exclaimed.

“Wow padami na ng padami ang BL series sa Pinas,” a Facebook user said with a series of heart emojis.

“It’s raining BL in PH lately… Yey!” commented another online user with heart emojis as well.

BL is formally called as “yaoi,” which originated in Japan. CNN Philippines LIFE notes it is a “genre of fictionalized media that features homoerotic relationships between male characters.”

It depicts attraction between males primarily targeted for the consumption of a female audience but it was Thailand which cemented the genre to global success with shows like “2gether: The Series,” “Theory of Love,” “Dark Blue Kiss” and “TharnType” that prompted it to gain more LGBTQ+ followers.

Philippine BL series

The Philippines has its own version through series like “Hanging Out,” a digital gay series created by Vargas and produced by TEAM Magazine and “Oh, Mando!” a series in iWant directed by Eduardo Roy Jr.

Writer-performer Juan Miguel Severo also revealed that he is writing a BL series called “Gaya sa Pelikula” which chronicles a romance between two guys in a university setting. It is set to be produced by Globe Studios.

Last May 31, “Jowable” director Darryl Yap also released the first episode of his BL series titled “Sakristan” which is available for streaming on his YouTube channel.