‘Di mo man lang napapansin ang bagong t-shirt ko’: Local shirt brand, Eraserheads team up anew

Months after the first collaboration between local shirt brand Linya-Linya and iconic Filipino band Eraserheads, they once again partnered to launch another E-heads merch.

The Filipino retail brand, also a content creator, combined its wit and Eraserheads’ classic lyricism in its new limited-edition shirt.

The new shirt featured the words from the hit song Ligaya: “‘Di mo man lang napapansin ang bagong t-shirt ko.”



It was released on Linya-Linya’s website linyalinya.ph last Sunday.

“Linya-Linya believes in making a statement by wearing it, and what better way to make a statement to your crush than to #WearYourFeelings?” the brand said.

The shirt brand first collaborated with Eraserheads in October last year.

Aside from being known for its relatable shirts, the local retail brand has also established deep relationships with artists from the local music scene.

In view of this, it has made collaboration shirt with other local artists like Ebe Dancel.

Linya-Linya said it would continue its team up with other local artists soon.

