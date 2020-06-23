This new docuseries features freediving in the Philippines

A new docuseries that profiles unique and dangerous traditional sports from around the world is set to premiere on streaming giant Netlix on June 26.

“Home Game” will air eight episodes featuring eight sports from across the globe and communities and cultures they thrive in.

For its third episode titled “Freediving,” the docuseries would highlight this exhilarating sport in the Philippines.

“For many in the Philippines, freediving without oxygen is a way of life. It’s also a demanding sport that pushes the limits of the human body,” the third episode’s synopsis read.

Aside from freediving, “Home Game” will also feature Italy’s calcio storico, Scotland’s highland games, Texas’ roller derby, Kyrgyzstan’s Kok Boru, Congo’s Catch Fétiche, Indonesia’s Makepung Lampit and India’s Pehlwani.

Netflix released the trailer of this new docuseries on Tuesday.

In July 2017, the Department of Tourism named French celebrity freediver Guillaume Néry an ambassador of Philippine freediving in a bid to promote the country as a top freediving destination in Asia. —Rosette Adel

