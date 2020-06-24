‘Magtanong Para Sigurado’: Buildrite Construction Chemicals’ new online campaign gives free technical advice to customers

In order to address one of the many challenges faced by the construction industry due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Buildrite Construction Chemicals has recently made its “Magtanong Para Sigurado” campaign available online.

The campaign, which provides free technical advice to customers and consumers, is part of the company’s advocacy to educate industry professionals about new technologies that can help improve their productivity and cost-efficiency, and deliver better results.

Under its parent company Magna Prime Chemical Technologies, Buildrite Construction Chemicals is an adhesive and construction chemical producer that conducts its own product research and development.

Among its flagship products are Buildrite Skimcoat, StopGap, Sapal 2 in 1 Elastic Sealant and Waterproofer, RubberStop Rubber Sealant, and the award-winning SmartBond Tile Adhesive.

Aside from creating its own innovative commodities, Buildrite is also focused on providing customer care services. This includes client consultations and site visits to guide users about the proper application of the products.

“We noticed how people in the construction industry still tend to stick with old school practices or kung ano yung nakaugalian na nilang gawin. They would say, ‘Alam ko na ‘yan” or “20 years ko nang ginagawa iyan,” which hinders them from learning new techniques and ultimately reaping the benefits of new technologies. In this aspect, we are trying to encourage them to have a change of mindset–magtanong muna para sigurado to avoid making mistakes and spending extra costs to cover unnecessary repairs or retouches,” said Buildrite CEO Derrick Tan.

For the past few years, these consultation services have been enjoyed by customers who visit Buildrite’s technical hubs located in select branches of CW Home Depot and other local hardware branches like Trust Hardware in Davao, Moostbrand Hardware in Iloilo, Olivan Home Depot in Bicol, and Cebu Oversea Hardware in Cebu.

To make it more convenient for customers and also to align with social distancing protocols, Buildrite made a practical move to make the service available on its Facebook Page and Viber community.

“This makes it more convenient for our clients to contact us, since we can’t simply do face-to-face meetings these days. Through Facebook and Viber, they can easily call us and send us pictures of their sites so we can have a clearer idea about their concerns,” adds Tan.

A dedicated customer service team responds to the questions in as fast as 10 minutes or even less.

Customers who are inclined to purchase products are then redirected to Buildrite’s online marketplaces in Facebook and Lazada, where payment and deliveries are processed.

In provincial areas, logistics hubs in key cities have also been activated for faster turnover of purchased products.

Meanwhile, for technical inquiries, Buildrite has an in-house team of product educators and experts in the field of construction chemicals to answer any technical questions.

The team’s expertise covers waterproofing, industrial flooring, concrete repair, tiling, admixtures, and other construction concerns.

In instances where site visits are necessary and permitted during this quarantine period, a senior technical team may also be deployed to further assist clients.

To learn more about Buildrite Construction Chemicals and its “Magtanong Para Sigurado” campaign, look for @BuildritePhils on Facebook and join Buildrite’s Viber community via this link: https://bit.ly/2XPVrMQ.

You may also send your inquiries, photos, or videos of your construction problems through these online channels.