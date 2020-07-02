Sharks of Maribojoc: 2nd tooth fossil of megalodon found in Bohol

The National Museum Bohol last Tuesday presented online the second Megalodon or “giant shark” tooth fossil discovered in Bohol in time for the end of the observance of #CelebrateTheSea last month.

Local resident Christian Gio Bangalao found the tooth fossil, that measures 7.6 centimeters x 6.5 cm, in Barangay Jandig, of Maribojoc town and donated it to the National Museum last May 28.

In its “Shark Encounters in Bohol” series, the NM said it is the second Megalodon specimen found in the town of Maribojoc.

The first megalodon tooth was discovered by another local named Venjo Busalla on the grounds of the municipal plaza of Maribojoc on March 1, 2018.

It has also been donated to the NM and is now on display in one of the galleries at the National Museum of Natural History.

The museum management said that megalodon with scientific name “Carcharocles megalodon,” meaning “giant tooth” is commonly known as megalodon.

It added that it “was the largest shark ever to prowl the oceans and one of the largest fishes on record.”

Most fossils of the megalodon were determined to date back to the middle Miocene epoch to the Pliocene epoch, approximately 15.9 million to 2.6 million years ago.

“All signs of the creature’s existence ended 2.6 million years ago in the current fossil record. For comparison, the earliest specimens of early homo (humans) are dated to be from 2.5 to 2 million years ago,” it said.

Fossil remains suggest that the megashark species “share some similar anatomical features with the modern Great White Shark (Carcharodon carcharias).”

“The megalodon’s fossilized bones and teeth give scientists major clues about what the creature was like and when it died off. Its massive teeth are almost three times larger than the teeth of a modern great white shark,” the NM’s post read.

“The larger megalodon specimens are believed to reach around 60 ft. while the largest confirmed great white shark is only 21 ft,” it added.

Several other fossilized specimens of megalodon teeth have been unearthed in the Philippines.

However, the fossilized megalodon teeth from Bohol are of smaller sizes compared to the other finds.

It said that “this may suggest that these specimens came from juveniles and baby sharks may have frequented the shallow sea waters of Southwestern Bohol, what is now the Maribojoc area.”

Whale sharks were traditionally hunted in Bohol but the practice, described “unsustainable,” stopped after it was banned by virtue of Fisheries Administrative Order No. 193, Series of 1998.

“Fishing these gentle sharks is appalling to us today but then, it was the livelihood of fisherfolks who fished in the natural migratory paths of the whale sharks for generations,” the NM said.

Pamilacan island located off the coast of Baclayon had once been “center of whale shark fishing,” it added.

Whale shark hunters later turned to tourism following the ban.

