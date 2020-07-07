Pucker up! Trailer of ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ is now out

The Kissing Booth 2 Trailer Oh boy is right 😅 Pucker up, The Kissing Booth 2 arrives July 24! 💋 Posted by Netflix on Monday, July 6, 2020

Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday released the official trailer of the sequel of “The Kissing Booth.”

“The Kissing Booth 2,” based on the characters from Beth Reekles’ 2012 young adult novel, will premiere globally on July 24.

For the sequel, Taylor Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (“Legends of Tomorrow” and “The Originals” join the cast Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Meganne Young, Carson White and Molly Ringwald.

The story follows the romantic summer of Elle Evans (King) and her reformed bad-boy Noah Flynn (Elordi). However, they now face the struggle of long-distance relationship as Elle heads back to high school for senior year while Noah is off to Harvard.

Elle juggles her relationship as she strives to get into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Courtney), as well as face the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Perez).

When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

“The Kissing Booth 2” is directed and written by Vince Marcello. It was co-written by Jay Arnold. —Rosette Adel