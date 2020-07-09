Latest film adaptation of ‘Little Women’ gets Twitter hype as it debuts on Netflix Philippines

The 2019 film adaptation of the famous coming-of-age book that chronicles the story of four sisters in the 19th century is already available on streaming giant Netflix.

“Little Women,” a movie directed by Greta Gerwig based on the book by Louisa May Alcott, is the latest adaptation of the literary classic that earned praises for how it brought a “contemporary vision” on the ages-old story.

The film stars Saoirse Ronan as Jo March, Florence Pugh as Amy, Emma Watson as Meg, Eliza Scanlen as Beth, Meryl Streep as Aunt March, Laura Dern as “Marmee” and Timothée Chalamet as Laurie.

The adaptation has been lauded for its ability to seep through the novel’s “moralistic surface” and delve into different themes woven in the story such as “feminism, creativity, independence and individuality,” BBC Culture notes.

“Without sacrificing any of the story’s period charm or authenticity, she (Gerwig) adds a contemporary feel that can appeal to the book’s devoted fans and its skeptics alike. The performances are dynamic, notably those by Saoirse Ronan as the fiery Jo, Florence Pugh as the underestimated Amy, and Laura Dern as their wise mother, Marmee. And the film looks glorious,” it added.

Gerwig’s version has also been lauded for reviving it as a “coming-of-age movie, a marriage comedy, a sibling-rivalry drama” and “an autofictional manifesto for writing your own life,” The Guardian said.

The movie was released by Netflix Philippines on Thursday and it immediately landed on the top trending list of local Twitter as fans expressed their excitement over its release amid the quarantine period.

“Good morning mga ka-strong independent women!! PSA (public service announcement) that Little Women is now streaming on Netflix!!” wrote an excited Twitter user.

“HOY LITTLE WOMEN (2019) IZ NOW ON NETFLIX PH!! PLUS READ THE OTHER BOOKS: LITTLE MEN & JO’S BOYS AAA SOBRANG GANDA FR (for real)!!!” another online user wrote with a growing heart emoji.

A Twitter user even included the link of the movie in the streaming platform with a starry-eyed emoji.

Little Women is on Netlfix 🤩https://t.co/7U8lVsduZk — J E M (@elusive_jem) July 8, 2020

“Little Women” tells the story of four sisters growing up amid the American Civil War, experiencing love and finding their own places in the world while they achieve their dreams and hearts’ desires.

It was originally published in two volumes in 1868 and 1869 and has since been adapted into stage, film, television, musicals, opera and audio drama.