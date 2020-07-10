Top Asian films ‘Your Name’ and ‘Train to Busan’ receive warm welcome after debut on local Netflix

Filipinos can now watch two of the most popular Asian movies in the local version of the streaming giant Netflix as “Train to Busan” and “Your Name” are made available on the platform.

South Korean action-horror film “Train to Busan” was released on the streaming giant on July 9 while Japanese fantasy-romance animated film “Your Name,” also known as “Kimi No Na Wa,” was released on July 10.

Both became two of the most highly anticipated films when its titles and previews became available on Netflix Philippines‘ “Coming Soon” section before.

Now, it has since received equal Twitter hype as Filipinos look forward to watching and maybe re-watching it amid the quarantine period.

“[Yung] mga movies na nagmarkado sa akin nung 2017 eh nasa Netflix na hahha!! Jusko! Train to Busan and Kimi No Na Wa!” exclaimed an excited Twitter user.

“Train to Busan and Kimi No Na Wa are finally now on Netflix,” wrote another online user with a beating heart emoji.

A Filipino urged new anime fans to watch “Your Name” which became the highest-grossing anime movie of all time.

Sa mga nagsisimula palang aging anime fans na may netflix diyan! Solid to 🥺#Netflix#KiminoNawa#YourName pic.twitter.com/kdIoaOsYju — kevin paul santiago (@sunteaLARGE) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, another Twitter user expressed her excitement as she noted that “Train to Busan” was supposedly released on the platform in time for the lead character’s birthday, Gong Yoo, on July 10.

However, a Netflix guide website said that the South Korean movie was released the day before.

Release in today..Gong Yoo's bday 🎂🍷😍❤ Seen "Train to Busan" on Netflix yet?https://t.co/8ScQMEeSUp — ❤ChrisKatz🐺 (@sweetycone) July 10, 2020

Acclaimed films

“Your Name” tells the story of two teenagers who develop a profound connection with each other upon discovering they are intermittently swapping bodies.

It has been lauded for its stunning visuals described as “almost photo-realist” and for “being an honest slice of life story” in which viewers can effortlessly empathize with the characters as they embark on a “metaphysical love story.”

It was written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, who has been making animated features since 2004 and is tagged as the “next Miyazaki,” the Studio Ghibli co-founder behind “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Ponyo.”

“Train to Busan,” meanwhile, tells the story of a man trapped in a speeding train with his estranged daughter and other passengers amid a zombie outbreak in South Korea.

Critics have noted that the film was “an allegory of class rebellion and moral polarization” that was as “biting” as Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi dystopia “Snowpiercer.”

The latter was known for directing the Oscar award-winning film “Parasite.”

“Beyond a fast-paced summer thriller, it’s also an extended critique of Korean society,” America’s National Public Radio reports.

“Train to Busan” was directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who recently released the movie’s sequel this year titled “Peninsula.”