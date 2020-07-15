Filipino comic book artists team up for #SuitForHeroes fundraising campaign

Internationally-renowned Filipino comic book artists recently collaborated to help the #SuitForHeroes fundraising campaign that seeks to help health workers and pay tribute to them.

COVID-19 frontliners have proven themselves to be the real-life counterpart of our favorite comic book heroes and their own kind of gear is in the form of personal protective equipment or PPE.

In view of this, Comic Odyssey in association with Filbar’s and Planet X, and in partnership with Wunderman Thompson Philippines, has launched “#SuitsForHeroes” to help purchase the PPEs for frontliners.

In its SuitsForHeroes.com website, donors can choose from a series of works honoring frontliners, drawn by favorite comic book artists.

The list of contributors includes Leinil Yu (X-Men, Civil War), Stephen Segovia (Wonder Woman), Kajo Baldisimo (Trese, Buffy), Whilce Portacio (X-Men), Mico Suayan (Captain Marvel) and Harvey Tolibao (Green Lantern) with Levi Ramirez on colors.

Comic Odyssey has pledged to reward each donor’s contribution with store credit which can be used for back issues at its BGC branch.

Aside from the store credit, those who will donate P300 will receive a postcard featuring the art of the week while a P1,000-donation will get you the full set, also available for pick up at the same branch.

The exclusive pieces will also be put up for auction to raise additional funds towards the end of July.

The proceeds from #SuitsForHeroes initiative will go to Frontliner Feeders Philippines, Kaya Natin and Philippine General Hospital Medical Foundation Incorporated. —Rosette Adel