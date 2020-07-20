‘2gether: The Series’ joins ‘Girl from Nowhere,’ other Thai content on Netflix this month

While Filipinos love watching local films and K-dramas, content from Thailand has been enjoying popularity recently.

Thai thriller series “Girl from Nowhere” about mysterious girl “Nanno,” which premiered 2018 has been on the Top 10 mainstay of streaming giant Netflix’ Top 10 charts over the last month.

Thai horror film, “The Maid” that premiered on the streaming service last July also created online buzz.

In view of this, the popular Thai romantic comedy series “2gether: The Series” will also be getting a release on the streaming platform starting July 30.

The Netflix release of Boys Love show “2gether” came weeks after its Tagalized version premiered in the country through online streaming platform iWant.

The successful BL, an adaptation of the 2019 Thai novel of JittiRain tells the story of Tine Teepakorn (played by Win Metawin) and Sarawat Guntithanon (played by Bright Vachirawit). It was released in February and has since gained online popularity.

Here are Thai content available on Netflix Philippines:

2gether: The Series – premieres July 30

Stars: Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, Vachirawit Chiva-aree

Genre: Romantic comedy series

To evade an admirer, a college student plays up a relationship with a pretend boyfriend until the act turns to reality.

Girl from Nowhere – now streaming

Stars: Chicha Amatayakul, Thanawetch Siriwattanakul, Pajaree Nantarat

Genre: Thriller, anthology series

A mysterious, clever girl named Nanno transfers to different schools, exposing the lies and misdeeds of the students and faculty at every turn.

The Maid – now streaming

Stars: Ploy Sornarin, Theerapat Sajakul, Savika Chaiyadej

Genre: Horror film

In a haunted mansion, a new maid with a vendetta uncovers her employers’ secrets and encounters supernatural inhabitants.

The Stranded – now streaming

Stars: Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, Chayanit Chansangavej, Chutavuth Pattarakampol

Genre: Mystery, suspense, series

Trapped on an island destroyed by a tsunami, the students of an elite school try to hold on to hope. But mysterious forces seem to work against them.

Tootsies & The Fake – now streaming

Stars: Araya A. Hargate, Paopetch Charoensook, Thongkanthom Thongchai

Genre: Comedy

After knocking a celebrity unconscious before a huge job, a bumbling pack of pals tries to avoid a lawsuit by replacing her with a look-alike. —Rosette Adel