This web series eyes helping public achieve food security by becoming a ‘plantito’ or ‘plantita’

The Department of Agriculture recently partnered with a telecommunications provider to help Filipinos achieve food security amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a Facebook post on July 20, the DA’s Agricultural Training Institute announced that it tapped Smart Communications to produce a web series titled “Kalye Mabunga” to raise awareness on food security and encourage urban farming.

This series aims to provide tips and techniques to agriculture enthusiasts and backyard farmers in growing crops that they could eat at home and likewise convert more people to become a “plantito” or a “plantita.”

“Through the online show ‘Kalye Mabunga,’ agriculture enthusiasts and backyard farmers can learn how to plant a variety of backyard crops and herbs, and how to cook these into healthy dishes at home,” the post read.

Smart Communications said that each ten-minute episode explores planting-related topics such as choosing the crops to be planted, maximizing limited spaces and recycling materials.

“Urban dwellers, especially those with limited spaces, can learn about city space farming, garden maintenance, and proper habits. Episodes on making gardening supplies out of recycled materials, as well as using plants for art projects, aim to encourage parents to get their children interested in plants,” its statement read.

There will also be cooking episodes on vegetable dishes and another special one about medicinal herbs.

Smart stated that there will also be guests who have successful backyard farms in the online show and special features for educating young children.

This project is part of DA’s “Plant, Plant, Plant program” that seeks to help Filipinos attain food security through “making available healthy, nutritious food in their own homes.”

The agency launched this nationwide campaign last May and tapped Kapamilya actor James Reid to be the food security ambassador.

This initiative is also supported by the Department of Education, Bangsamoro Development Agency, PLDT-Smart’s Gabay Kalikasan, and TV5 Alagang Kapatid Foundation, Inc.

It will run from July 17 to September 24 and released exclusively on the official Facebook page of Smart Communications.

The agricultural sector in the Philippines is among the industries severely affected during the enhanced community quarantine due to the strict travel restrictions imposed in Luzon and other provinces.

The national government did not hamper farming and fishing activities amid the risk of COVID-19 due to the essential need of providing food and water to Filipinos nationwide.